Diddy's Mother Breaks Silence On His Arrest "Created Out Of Lies"

Diddy's mom says her son isn't "perfect," but is innocent.

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, has shared a statement discussing his recent arrest on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Addressing Local 10 News on Sunday, Janice argued that the allegations about her son stem from a "narrative created out of lies." She also said that, while he initially lied about assaulting Cassie in 2016, the other allegations about him are not true.

"I come to you today as another that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies. To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence."

Diddy Brings His Mother To The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Janice Combs and Diddy attend the MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

From there, Janice brought up CNN publishing never-before-seen footage of Diddy hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016, earlier this year. “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed,” she said. After CNN put the video out, Diddy posted a vague apology video on social media.

