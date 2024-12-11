Diddy Accuser Recalls Graphic Details Of Alleged "White Party" Sexual Assault

One anonymous man has broken his silence on the alleged incident.

An anonymous man accusing Diddy of sexual assault has spoken about his allegations for the first time in an interview with CNN. Concealing his face and distorting his voice, the "John Doe," detailed his account of being allegedly sodomized by Diddy during one of his infamous “white parties” in the Hamptons. He was hired to work the party through his employment at a private security firm.

During the event, Diddy allegedly personally gave him two drinks that were laced with GHB and ecstasy. “The first drink started to have some affect on me and I just thought, ‘Wow these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink — and it was already too late — that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks,” he told the outlet. “Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings. He was watching from some sort of vantage point and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

Diddy Hosts His Annual "White Party"

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim. Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs during "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

He then alleges that Diddy pushed him into a vehicle and began sodomizing him. “I was screaming, I was telling him to stop,” he said. “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing and he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.” The man further claims he found difficulty getting work after complaining about the incident to his supervisor.

Accuser Speaks Out On Diddy