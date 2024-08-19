Diddy's Alleged Victim Files Police Report In Miami

The victim reportedly plans to file another report in New York as well.

Adria English, who recently accused Diddy of sex-trafficking her at his White Parties, has filed a report with police in Miami, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet says she spoke with authorities about numerous allegations dating back to the early 2000s. She had previously made the claims in a civil lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul, last month.

Law enforcement sources for TMZ confirmed the filing of the report, but say there's not enough evidence to spark a full investigation. English's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, told the outlet that she still remains cautiously optimistic about the process and plans to file another report in New York City once she can travel up in person.

Diddy Hosts The White Party In The Hamptons

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

English previously claimed she took a gig as a go-go dancer at Diddy's infamous White Parties in an effort to help her boyfriend land a modeling job for Sean John. Diddy had allegedly pressured the man to perform oral sex on him to earn the spot, but the boyfriend refused. In her lawsuit, English accuses Diddy of supplying her with alcohol laced with Ecstasy and forcing her to have sex with his associates. English is also suing Tamiko Thomas, who she likened to Jeffrey Epstein’s wife, Ghislaine Maxwell. She cited several damages in the lawsuit including emotional trauma, intimacy issues, painful memories, and more.

Diddy has consistently denied all of the allegations against him over the last year. The wave of claims began when Cassie sued him with accusations of sexual abuse back in November 2023.