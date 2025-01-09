Lil Rod Claims Music Industry Is Full Of People Like Diddy In Chilling Doc Trailer

"The Fall Of Diddy" premieres on January 27.

It goes without saying that Diddy's legal battle is just getting started. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. On top of that, he was hit with several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more throughout the year. Now, he's behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting a trial scheduled to begin in May.

Recently, ID and Maxine Productions unveiled a trailer for their upcoming docuseries about the mogul's downfall, appropriately titled The Fall of Diddy. The four-part doc will feature accounts from some of Diddy's alleged victims. This includes those known to the public and “those coming forward for the first time with deeply disturbing accounts of their encounters with Combs.” One of these individuals is Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Diddy's producer who sued him last year for alleged sexual harassment, drugging, and more. “[There are] a lot of people like Puffy in the music business,” he explains in the trailer. “Exposing Puffy means exposing them.”

ID Prepares To Unveil New Docuseries The Fall Of Diddy

Another individual featured in the doc is Thalia Graves, who sued both Diddy and his bodyguard Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman in September. She accuses them both of assaulting her at an NYC Bad Boy Studio in 2001 when she was 25. She additionally accuses them of filming the alleged assault and later attempting to profit off of it. “I always believed that I was the only victim,” she says.