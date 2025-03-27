Diddy Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Photographer During Commercial Shoot

Diddy is under fire once again. The Bad Boy founder has been named in yet another lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations. This time, the allegations come from a professional photographer, who says they worked alongside Diddy during a 2022-23 commercial shoot. The photographer claims that Diddy coerced him into his trailer during production. He was then, allegedly, forced to perform oral sex on the disgraced mogul against his will.

The lawsuit lays out the timeline of events in the photographer's story. He claims Diddy got him to sit in his trailer under the pretense of discussing his career. He was reportedly eager to work with the mogul, given his popularity at the time. Unfortunately, the opposite proved true. Instead of offering to help with the photographer's career, Diddy allegedly threatened to ruin his career if he didn't perform oral sex on him. "If you suck right I'll make your career take off," the photographer claims Diddy said. The accuser recalls being kicked out of the mogul's trailer after the sexual act was completed.

Diddy Allegations

They also noted that they had to go back to work while grappling "with the trauma of the situation." The lawsuit details the "immeasurable emotional and mental pain and trauma" that the photographer has had to contend with since the alleged incident took place. He's suing Diddy for sexual battery and damages, but the latter's camp has yet to respond. Given how many lawsuits and allegations have been targeted toward Diddy, however, we've noticed a similarity in his legal team's responses. The statement that the mogul's legal team issues in the event of a new allegation generally insists upon his innocence.