Escort Suing Diddy & Cassie Continues To Attack Her For Allegedly "Embracing" Combs' Power

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 248 Views
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Clayton Howard accused Diddy and Cassie of drugging him, manipulating him, and sexually assaulting him in a new lawsuit.

Clayton Howard has launched many more attacks against Cassie Ventura after various harrowing lawsuit allegations with her and Diddy as codefendants. The male escort who allegedly participated in the couple's "freak-off" parties alleged she gave him an STD, aborted her alleged child with Howard without his knowledge, and sexually assaulted him while on her period.

His allegations against Cassie continued via a new TMZ interview. Howard doubled down on his allegations that the couple drugged and manipulated him throughout their time together. For those unaware, he would allegedly engage in sexual intercourse with Ventura while Sean Combs watched, as well as other alleged activities.

Clayton Howard alleged that the singer "embraced" the Bad Boy mogul's power, resources, and influence for the purposes of alleged manipulation. He claims this is why he kept seeing them for almost a decade, since he feared they would retaliate amid an already dire financial situation.

The male escort also alleged that he tried to file a civil suit a while ago. But in addition, he alleged that his attorney Tyrone Blackburn stalled the lawsuit so he could protect Cassie's reputation for her trial testimony. Blackburn is the lawyer behind other cases involving Diddy which accuse him of sexual misconduct and other alleged crimes.

Furthermore, Howard chose to pursue monetary damages for Diddy and Cassie's alleged crimes instead of criminal charges because he alleges that the U.S. Attorney's Office only cares about the former and not about the latter's alleged coconspirator status. Meanwhile, he said Diddy's mixed verdict is disrespectful to the Me Too movement.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Reportedly Saved A Man's Life In Courtroom Before Judge's Bond Denial

Diddy Prison Sentence
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, the latest Diddy trial update is what will happen with his sentencing. Judge Arun Subramanian set a tentative date of sentencing for October 3 of this year. For those unaware, the jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Puff avoided convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges against him.

Next week on Tuesday, July 8, the court will meet to determine whether or not they will speed up Combs' sentencing process. In the meantime – and in the aftermath – there are many civil cases like Clayton Howard's to eventually address.

Read More: OJ Simpson's Lawyer Commends Diddy's Wildly Similar Court Tactics Following Verdict

