Earlier this week, a jury found Diddy not guilty of three out of the five counts he was facing after roughly two months of trial. He was found not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Needless to say, the mogul and his supporters are relieved, but not everyone is pleased with the outcome of the trial.

During a recent interview with TMZ, for example, high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom shared her take on the verdict. She made it clear that she's appalled. “In my opinion," she began, "This is one of the most disappointing verdicts for sexual assault victims since O.J."

“It's really hard to see a man who was caught on video beating, kicking, dragging his girlfriend, essentially only be convicted of relatively minor prostitution charges," Bloom continued. "But the jury just didn't feel that the prosecution had it beyond a reasonable doubt on the top charges and we'll just have to respect that decision.”

Diddy Verdict

"I was in the courtroom in Manhattan for jury selection, and what was highly unusual about this case was how many jurors wanted to be on the jury," she added. "This is a case where they really wanted to be on the jury. I'm sure because of the celebrity of it. And was that a factor? I mean, I have to be suspicious.”

Bloom is far from the only person disappointed with the verdict, however. Countless others have weighed in since it was revealed, making their frustration apparent.

This includes Aubrey O'Day, who reacted to the verdict this week on her Instagram Story. "Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," the Danity Kane singer said at the time. "This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."