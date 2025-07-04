6ix9ine And DJ Akademiks Discuss The Diddy Trial Verdict On Livestream

On Thursday evening, DJ Akademiks called 6ix9ine to talk about the controversial Diddy trial verdict while on his Kick stream. The pair spoke for nearly 15 minutes about the trial, and of course, 6ix9ine did some bragging of his own.

6ix9ine claimed that Diddy told him that he spent over $12 million on his lawyers. "Diddy told me to my face that he was spending $1.2 million a month on lawyers, and he's been in there for a while. He's probably up to $12 million now." Akademiks said he believes Diddy's legal fees are actually in the $30 million range.

Later, the two discussed what the not guilty verdict could mean for Diddy's future. "It's possible that the Southern District of Manhattan, the prosecutors, are so mad that they'll grab two or three other victims and keep trying, because they're pissed off," 6ix9ine suggested to Akademiks. Diddy has dozens of other civil lawsuits against him with various allegations of abuse and sex trafficking. 6ix9ine called the possibility of new claims going to trial "f***ed up."

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

Diddy Trial Verdict

Earlier in the conversation, 6ix9ine bragged about also beating a racketeering charge. Fans will likely remember United States v. Jones, better known as the trial against the Nine Trey Bloods. The Brooklyn rapper was named as a defendant in the case. He initially pled not guilty to the charges against him, being denied bail in the process. However, he came to an agreement with the authorities that led to him changing his plea to guilty and testifying against his co-defendants. He avoided long-term prison time and was formally released in August 2020.