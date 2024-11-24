Dawn Richard's Lawyer Alleges Singer Was "Absolutely Terrified" Of Diddy

2010 BET Awards - Nominees, Host And Performers Announcement
NEW YORK - MAY 18: Rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs (R) and singer Dawn Richard (L) announce the host, nominees and performers for the 10th Annual BET Awards at 230 Fifth Avenue on May 18, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in September.

Dawn Richard's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said that her client was "absolutely terrified" of Diddy during an interview with BBC's Newsnight on Thursday. The former Danity Kane member filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul back in September with allegations of sexual assault and battery. Speaking about the lawsuit, Bloom alleged to Newsnight that Richard was threatened with more "physical violence" after she went public. "She said Sean Combs had a vicious temper and she was absolutely terrified of him," Bloom said.

She also alleged that Richard witnessed "some severe acts of violence" from Diddy against his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. "Dawn Richard, my client, says that when she spoke out about it, tried to get Cassie to speak out… When she complained about it, she was also threatened with physical violence. So [it was] just a really violent, tumultuous atmosphere," Bloom said.

Dawn Richard & Diddy Perform Together During "MTV Crashes Glasgow"

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: P Diddy and Dawn Richard of Diddy-Dirty. Money perform during 'MTV Crashes Glasgow - headlined by Diddy-Dirty Money' at The Old. Fruit Market on September 29, 2010 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for MTV)

As for the lawsuit, Bloom alleged: "he groped and grabbed her body parts, sexually assaulted her, that he not only failed to pay her money that was promised to her, but actually prevented her from eating and sleeping during those years - just treated her terribly." Diddy has already vehemently denied the allegations. His lawyer, Erica Wolff, told BBC that the rapper was "shocked and disappointed" by the lawsuit and that Richard had "manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day."

Lisa Bloom Discusses Diddy

Bloom's interview with BBC comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn at the Metropolitan Detention Center after authorities arrested him, earlier this year, on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied those allegations as well. His trial is set to kick off in May of next year. Check out Lisa Bloom's full interview with BBC below.

