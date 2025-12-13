Cassie Hires Lawyers After Judge Lets Accuser's Lawsuit Proceed

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: Dancer Cassie attends VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Former escort Clayton Howard was cleared to serve Cassie by alternative means with a lawsuit alleging sex trafficking, an STD, and abortion.

Cassie Ventura has been through a lot due to the Diddy scandal, and it seems like her story in court will yield more difficult times ahead. Former escort Clayton Howard is civilly suing her and Sean Combs for alleged sex trafficking, claiming that they subjected him to humiliation, that Ventura gave him an STD, and that she aborted their child.

As previously reported, a judge allowed Howard to serve her through alternative means, since he was not able to do so under normal circumstances. The singer and dancer allegedly made herself very difficult to locate, risking a $20 million default judgement if she didn't respond.

But according to Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, she isn't fully done with this matter. Court documents reportedly indicate that Cassie's lawyer Melodie Han of Wigdor LLP filed a Notice of Appearance on Thursday (December 11) in the federal case. The Notice doesn't respond to the complaint, address the allegations against Ventura, or make any other motion. Instead, it just confirms that she has legal representation. We will see what the next step in this legal debacle is.

Read More: Diddy Juror Questions Cassie While Breaking Down Split Verdict

Who Is Clayton Howard?

For those unaware, Clayton Howard is a former escort and sex worker who allegedly participated in Diddy and Cassie's "freak-off" sessions in exchange for payment. He believes Ventura also deserves criminal charges for her alleged enablement of (and alleged participation in) Combs' crimes. But this civil lawsuit only covers part of that with no criminal implication.

Howard has been speaking to a lot of media and on his own platforms concerning his allegations and accusations. As such, his situation has gotten a lot of attention, especially from the Bad Boy mogul's supporters and those who question the singer's story.

While Cassie hasn't spoken out much recently, this new legal move indicates she's at least preparing some sort of response or strategy. Of course, this doesn't automatically remove the risk of a default judgement or affirm a future response.

As for Clayton Howard, we will see if he shares anything else online about this situation. It's been a rough road for everyone, but there are levels to this case.

Read More: Cassie's Lawyer Sternly Responds To Judge's Message After Diddy's Sentence

