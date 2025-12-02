Diddy Juror Questions Cassie While Breaking Down Split Verdict

Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Two of the jurors who found Diddy guilty of transportation for prostitution this year broke their silence in "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

It's been roughly five months since a jury reached a decision in Diddy's trial, finding him guilty of transportation for prostitution and not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Two of the jurors appear in 50 Cent's new docuseries about the mogul, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, revealing why they reached the verdict they did.

“[It’s] unforgivable, honestly. You can’t beat that small girl like that the way he did… [but] domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges," juror 160 said, per Variety. Juror 75 discussed Diddy's relationship with Cassie, and noted how complex it was.

“That was a very, very interesting relationship versus two people in love,” he explained. “They are overly loved. They cannot explain. She wanted to be with him. He took her for granted. He never thought that she would leave and go. So just like both hands clapping together, you cannot clap with one hand, they both end like this. Then you get the noise."

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The very next day, the following day [following domestic violence incidents], if you see how they’re getting back together and exchanging text messages and like nothing ever happened,” he continued. “So now we are confused … what’s going on here? He’s beating her, and the next minute they’re going on dinners and trips. It’s like going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. That’s my answer. I mean, if you don’t like something, you completely get out. You cannot have it both ways.”

Juror 160 added that they knew their decision was sure to spark controversy.

“When we were in the deliberation room, and we’ve come to an agreement, and we’re only saying that he’s guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, ‘Oh S-H-I-T,'" she recalled.

