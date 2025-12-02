Kirk Burrowes Alleges He Saw Diddy Slap His Mother

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Allegedly, Janice Combs questioned her son Diddy shortly after the deadly 1991 City College crowd crush, and he had an extreme reaction.

Diddy has faced no shortage of shocking allegations in recent years. Now, a new Netflix docuseries has dropped, exposing even more. In Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes recalls the mogul allegedly getting upset with his mother shortly after the deadly 1991 City College crowd crush.

"He didn't know what was going to happen," he alleged, per People. "And I saw Janice question Sean. He's going into this music business thing. He just left school and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?'"

"And I saw him put his hands on her," Burrowes also alleged. "Call her a b*tch and slapped her. He's not looking back."

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Hosted Annual Freak-Offs On The Anniversary Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

This is far from the only revelation made in the new docuseries, however. Two of the jurors who found Diddy guilty of transportation for prostitution and not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking were also interviewed, revealing what led to the split verdict.

“[It’s] unforgivable, honestly. You can’t beat that small girl like that the way he did… [but] domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges," juror 75 stated. “When we were in the deliberation room, and we’ve come to an agreement, and we’re only saying that he’s guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, ‘Oh S-H-I-T.'"

“That was a very, very interesting relationship versus two people in love,” juror 160 said of Diddy and Cassie. “They are overly loved. They cannot explain. She wanted to be with him. He took her for granted. He never thought that she would leave and go. So just like both hands clapping together, you cannot clap with one hand, they both end like this. Then you get the noise."

Read More: Diddy Juror Questions Cassie While Breaking Down Split Verdict

