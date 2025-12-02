A former male escort by the name of Clayton Howard claims that Diddy allegedly hosted annual sex parties on the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s death. He made the allegation during an interview for 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. He says that the Bad Boy mogul scheduled the sessions every March 9.

“Every March 9, the day Biggie got murdered, they would fly me to wherever they were,” Howard said in the documentary. “I would hang out, drink and party with them for three or four days while I had sex with Casandra. I don’t know if that was his release for that day or whatever, but they always called me on March 9.”

As for what went down at the alleged events, Howard further recalled: “The weirdest thing was they used to physically collect my semen in a cup. They collected my semen for, like, a year. He told me, ‘I like to see her play with it and drink it.’”

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

50 Cent serves as the executive producer on Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which hit Netflix on December 2. Diddy's legal team has already responded to the film, labeling it a "hit piece."

They wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," the statement continued. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."