Clayton Howard, who is currently suing Cassie over Diddy's alleged freak-off parties, claims the "Me & U" singer is going to “great lengths” to avoid the service of legal documents pertaining to his case. He alleges he was coerced into participating in the sexual encounters and, in turn, endured degrading acts at Cassie's direction. He further alleges that Cassie knowingly gave him a sexually transmitted disease.

In a filing obtained by AllHipHop, Howard accuses Cassie's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, of refusing to accept service despite representing her. “Cassie Ventura has used substantial resources to conceal her whereabouts,” the filing reads. He says that he's hired a private investigator and multiple process servers to help get the job done. They scoured through DMV records, property databases, and visited several addresses in Connecticut to no avail.

Howard argues that, because Wigdor has given several public statements on Cassie's behalf, he should be able to receive legal papers for her. He cited interviews and statements Wigdor gave to ABC News, NBC, and E! News in the wake of Diddy's recent high-profile criminal trial.

Cassie's Diddy Trial Testimony

Cassie famously testified against Diddy in his criminal trial. She accused him of allegedly subjecting her to a "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking." She had previously settled a civil lawsuit against Diddy in 2023. The Bad Boy mogul ended up getting sentenced to over four years in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The jury also acquitted him on several more serious charges.