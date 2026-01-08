DJ Akademiks Has A Warning For J. Cole Ahead Of "The Fall Off"

DJ Akademiks is already scoffing at the idea of J. Cole's "The Fall Off," and ahead of the release, he has come through with a warning.

If you have been listening to DJ Akademiks over the years, you know that he isn't particularly fond of J. Cole. Overall, he has had some pretty brutal criticisms of the artist, and he never shies away from vocalizing them.

Just yesterday, there were rumors that Cole might drop The Fall Off on Friday. Akademiks got wind of these rumors and responded by saying this would be a good album to fall asleep to.

Tonight, Akademiks was back on stream, where he spoke at length about the upcoming Cole album. Whether or not it releases this week, Ak's criticisms remain the same. In fact, the commentator turned streamer had an incredibly harsh warning for Cole. It's a warning that has to do with his bars, and the content between the songs.

DJ Akademiks Is Skeptical About The Fall Off

Essentially, Akademiks has no interest in hearing Cole diss anyone. After what happened at Dreamville Festival in 2024, Akademiks believes that Cole is in no position to be dissing anyone right now. Interestingly enough, this is a sentiment that many fans share right now.

A supposed insider on Akademiks' stream made the claim that he heard Cole is going to be dissing people on the new album. However, whether or not that is true, it still very much remains to be seen at this point.

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall Off

As for the actual release date of this project, there is no real insight into when it will drop. While some have hinted at an imminent release, there is nothing to actually suggest this right now. Cole has remained quiet on social media. For the most part, no one has actually heard from him.

With that in mind, fans are just going to have to be patient here and wait for Cole himself to confirm the release. He has dropped surprise albums before, and with no big albums slotted for this Friday, why not give people something to listen to?

