DJ Akademiks Responds To Rumors Of A New J. Cole Album: "I Need Some Sleeping Material"

BY Alexander Cole
J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Rumors are circulating that J. Cole might drop something this week, and as it turns out, DJ Akademiks really couldn't care less.

There have been some rumors circulating as of late that J. Cole might be dropping his new album, The Fall Off, on Friday. This rumor stems from a recent segment on The Rory & Mal Podcast. Mal claims a highly anticipated album is dropping on Friday. This subsequently led to speculation from Rory that it is Cole.

The Fall Off is supposed to be Cole's final send-off for his rap career. With that in mind, fans are excited to see the direction he plans to go in. While hip-hop might be excited for the album, others aren't so enthusiastic.

One of those detractors is DJ Akademiks, who has been critical of Cole's music in the past. During a listening stream of KOD, Ak even referred to the rapper as "Nap King Cole."

Last night, the commentator was streaming, and when he got wind of a potential Cole album, he let his unfiltered feelings be known.

DJ Akademiks Is Not Amused By J. Cole

"I need some sleeping material," Akademiks said with a groan. Clearly, he is hoping for something else. Of course, Ak is a big proponent of ICEMAN, so it's easy to see why he might be a bit disappointed.

Is The Fall Off Dropping On Friday?

There is no real evidence to suggest that The Fall Off is coming on Friday. This is pure conjecture and speculation by fans. If anything, ICEMAN has a better chance of coming out this week than The Fall Off.

As we reported, the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef forced Cole to go back to the drawing board and re-record his album. With that in mind, there is nothing to suggest that the artist is ready to give us that final album.

A lot is riding on this album for Cole, especially following the reception of his handling of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. His apology at Dreamville Festival still looms large, and there are those who simply won't get over it, unless this new album is deemed worthy of praise.

