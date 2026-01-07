Mal Claims A Highly-Anticipated Album Is Dropping Friday, And Rory Think It's J. Cole

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
J. Cole has been teasing "The Fall Off" for a few years now, and Rory & Mal can't help but tease an impending release.

When it comes to the hip-hop media landscape, there is no denying that the Rory & Mal podcast has carved out a lane for themselves. The former Joe Budden Podcast hosts have connections to the industry, and oftentimes, their predictions have come true.

Having said that, during their most recent episode, Mal dropped an interesting nugget of information. He made the claim that an album that was supposed to come out on Christmas is now coming out this Friday.

He made this announcement with enough confidence for fans to believe he's telling the truth. "I said an album was coming for Christmas. I thought. I was just a couple weeks early. This Thursday. Thursday night," Mal explained.

This immediately led to some speculation from Rory, who immediately named J. Cole. As we know, the artist has been planning his album The Fall Off. Mal was quick to turn down this idea, noting that he never said it was Cole.

The two continued to speculate about who might be dropping, with Doechii's name coming up as well. Having said that, given the pump fake on the Whole Lotta Red Deluxe, we suspect it might actually be Playboi Carti.

Is J. Cole Actually Dropping On Friday?

As for whether or not J. Cole is actually going to drop this Friday, that still remains to be seen. Simply put, we will believe it when we see it. There is no evidence to suggest that the artist wants to drop.

Overall, fans do want Cole's music. It has been a while since we got a project from him. While Might Delete Later was a nice teaser of things to come, fans knew it was mostly a side project.

The Fall Off appears to be a thematic album that will send off Cole's career. If it is truly his last album, it makes sense that he would want to take his time with it. While the fans are eager to hear it, for now, they will just have to wait and be patient.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
