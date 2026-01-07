Mal Claims A Highly-Anticipated Album Is Dropping Friday, And Rory Think It's J. Cole

When it comes to the hip-hop media landscape, there is no denying that the Rory & Mal podcast has carved out a lane for themselves. The former Joe Budden Podcast hosts have connections to the industry, and oftentimes, their predictions have come true.

Having said that, during their most recent episode, Mal dropped an interesting nugget of information. He made the claim that an album that was supposed to come out on Christmas is now coming out this Friday.

He made this announcement with enough confidence for fans to believe he's telling the truth. "I said an album was coming for Christmas. I thought. I was just a couple weeks early. This Thursday. Thursday night," Mal explained.

This immediately led to some speculation from Rory, who immediately named J. Cole. As we know, the artist has been planning his album The Fall Off. Mal was quick to turn down this idea, noting that he never said it was Cole.

The two continued to speculate about who might be dropping, with Doechii's name coming up as well. Having said that, given the pump fake on the Whole Lotta Red Deluxe, we suspect it might actually be Playboi Carti.

Is J. Cole Actually Dropping On Friday?

As for whether or not J. Cole is actually going to drop this Friday, that still remains to be seen. Simply put, we will believe it when we see it. There is no evidence to suggest that the artist wants to drop.

Overall, fans do want Cole's music. It has been a while since we got a project from him. While Might Delete Later was a nice teaser of things to come, fans knew it was mostly a side project.