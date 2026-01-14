Mal Takes A Victory Lap After J. Cole Finally Shares "The Fall-Off" Release Date

BY Cole Blake
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during his "The Off-Season" tour at State Farm Arena on September 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
J. Cole finally confirmed that "The Fall-Off" will be arriving next month and pre-orders are already available.

Mal reacted to J. Cole finally announcing a release date for his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off, on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The podcast host had recently claimed that a highly anticipated album would be coming out last week. When the day came and went without a release, fans initially thought he was lying.

Responding to Cole's announcement, Mal shared a series of crying emojis. "Off by a month. All good," one user joked in the replies. Another added: "This how you know you was bullsh*tting! Cole has a whole video prepared for the rollout and vinyls on pre order for that 2.6.26 date."

When Is J. Cole Releasing "The Fall-Off"?

As for J. Cole's announcement, he shared a trailer for The Fall-Off on social media, Wednesday afternoon. In the clip, a narrator speaks about longevity in the entertainment industry. “Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” he says as Cole cleans his car. “Especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. It’s like, ‘This guy used to be famous and then he fell off.’ They want to point this, this and this and they made this mistake.”

The narrator continues: “So few people reach that level and yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever because somebody else has to take that spot and that’s how show business has been forever. But no, they want to say that guy fell off, they want to look down on him for going through the natural cycle of rising and falling.”

At the end of the trailer, Cole reveals that The Fall-Off will be dropping on February 6. In addition to the trailer, Cole also gave fans a look at the cover artwork on social media. It depicts a crude studio setup on a small wooden desk. A vinyl pressing of The Fall-Off is already available for purchase.

