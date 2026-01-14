Mal reacted to J. Cole finally announcing a release date for his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off, on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The podcast host had recently claimed that a highly anticipated album would be coming out last week. When the day came and went without a release, fans initially thought he was lying.

Responding to Cole's announcement, Mal shared a series of crying emojis. "Off by a month. All good," one user joked in the replies. Another added: "This how you know you was bullsh*tting! Cole has a whole video prepared for the rollout and vinyls on pre order for that 2.6.26 date."

When Is J. Cole Releasing "The Fall-Off"?

As for J. Cole's announcement, he shared a trailer for The Fall-Off on social media, Wednesday afternoon. In the clip, a narrator speaks about longevity in the entertainment industry. “Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” he says as Cole cleans his car. “Especially in show business with famous actors or musicians. It’s like, ‘This guy used to be famous and then he fell off.’ They want to point this, this and this and they made this mistake.”

The narrator continues: “So few people reach that level and yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever because somebody else has to take that spot and that’s how show business has been forever. But no, they want to say that guy fell off, they want to look down on him for going through the natural cycle of rising and falling.”