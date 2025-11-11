A new photo of Diddy, taken during his arrival at Fort Dix on October 30th, has been published on CBS News. The picture shows the Bad Boy mogul with grey hair and a beard as he begins his sentence, which includes four years and two months in prison.

Fans had plenty to say on social media when The Shade Room posted the intake photo on Instagram. "Y’all sure know how to kick a man when he down," one user joked. Another brought up the facility where Diddy will be spending the remainder of his sentence. "The prison being named 'Fort Dix' does not help the situation bruh," they remarked. One more added: "The lesson from this for me is— Everything hidden will get reveal and pride comes before the fall. Stay humble. Win without ego."

Diddy's Prison Sentence

Diddy's prison sentence comes after a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year. Despite the conviction, the jury also acquitted Diddy on several more serious charges. They included racketeering and sex trafficking.

Shortly after the sentencing, Diddy filed a request to serve out his time at Fort Dix. He cited the facility's drug treatment and rehabilitation program. He had been staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest a year earlier.

Diddy's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, recently confirmed to CBS News that he already has a job at the new facility. "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," she said.

The experience at Fort Dix hasn't been entirely smooth. After his arrival, Diddy violated prison rules by hopping on a three-person call, which he told officials afterward was with his legal team to discuss issuing a statement to The New York Times. He said afterward that he was unaware of the regulations regarding group phone calls.