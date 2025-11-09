Diddy's Team Denies Reports That He Was Caught Drinking Alcohol In Prison

As of late, the general public has learned a few more details about Diddy and his prison stay at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. Some new photos of him have emerged, reports of his first job at the jail surfaced, and even accusations that authorities caught him drinking homemade alcohol behind bars shocked fans.

TMZ reported that Sean Combs got in trouble with prison officials, but they seemingly haven't imposed any punitive consequences at press time. Many folks who came across this story had a lot to say, as he previously promised in court to commit to a sobriety journey. The Bad Boy mogul's legal woes made him sober for the first time in 25 years. Hopefully this doesn't suggest a hard relapse.

However, it seems like it might not be anything at all. Via Diddy's Twitter account, his team responded to these reports on Saturday (November 8). "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family," the new post reads.

Is Donald Trump Pardoning Diddy?

Screenshot via Twitter @Diddy

Meanwhile, these reports about Puff emerged amid even more speculative and potentially significant rumors about his time behind bars. There have been many conflicting reports and speculative narratives about Diddy potentially getting a presidential pardon. While many fans clowned this theory and United States President Donald Trump hasn't confirmed or suggested anything promising for Combs, fans continue to theorize.

In fact, Diddy's allegedly boasting about it at Fort Dix. This followed more reports from outlets like TMZ going off of alleged sources. But the White House itself shut this down. "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," a spokesperson stated to NBC News. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."