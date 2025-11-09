Diddy's Team Denies Reports That He Was Caught Drinking Alcohol In Prison

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Team Denies Caught Drinking Alcohol Prison Hip Hop News
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Reports of Diddy allegedly drinking homemade alcohol behind bars followed his promise to commit to his sobriety journey.

As of late, the general public has learned a few more details about Diddy and his prison stay at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. Some new photos of him have emerged, reports of his first job at the jail surfaced, and even accusations that authorities caught him drinking homemade alcohol behind bars shocked fans.

TMZ reported that Sean Combs got in trouble with prison officials, but they seemingly haven't imposed any punitive consequences at press time. Many folks who came across this story had a lot to say, as he previously promised in court to commit to a sobriety journey. The Bad Boy mogul's legal woes made him sober for the first time in 25 years. Hopefully this doesn't suggest a hard relapse.

However, it seems like it might not be anything at all. Via Diddy's Twitter account, his team responded to these reports on Saturday (November 8). "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family," the new post reads.

Read More: Diddy And Sebastian Telfair Chat In Prison As Mogul's Expedited Appeal Gets Approved

Is Donald Trump Pardoning Diddy?
Screenshot 2025-11-09 at 11.24.48 AM
Screenshot via Twitter @Diddy

Meanwhile, these reports about Puff emerged amid even more speculative and potentially significant rumors about his time behind bars. There have been many conflicting reports and speculative narratives about Diddy potentially getting a presidential pardon. While many fans clowned this theory and United States President Donald Trump hasn't confirmed or suggested anything promising for Combs, fans continue to theorize.

In fact, Diddy's allegedly boasting about it at Fort Dix. This followed more reports from outlets like TMZ going off of alleged sources. But the White House itself shut this down. "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," a spokesperson stated to NBC News. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

Of course, maybe all of this will turn out to be true and Combs will be out sooner than expected. But with these accusations of alcohol use, maybe his path towards any eventual freedom will be harder to secure.

Read More: Former FCI Fort Dix Inmate Claims Diddy Will Have A "Sweet & Easy" Prison Bid

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol In Prison After Sobriety Claims 6.9K
Diddy Allegedly Boasting Pardon Hip Hop News Music Diddy Is Allegedly Boasting About Potential Donald Trump Pardon In Prison 2.4K
Diddy New Job Prison Transfer FCI Fort Dix Hip Hop News Music Diddy Has A Humble First Job In Prison After Transferring To FCI Fort Dix 6.6K
Diddy Makes Friends Inmates Cheery New Prison Photos Hip Hop News Music Diddy Makes Friends With Fellow Inmates In Cheery New Prison Photos 9.7K
Comments 1