Diddy may be behind bars at FCI Fort Dix for the time being, but it doesn't look like he plans on staying for long. TMZ reports that sources at the New Jersey prison allege that he's bragging about potentially getting a pardon from President Trump sometime in early 2026. Moreover, he's allegedly telling other inmates that he'll help them out once he's released. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly why he's convinced he'll be pardoned.

Late last month, however, it was reported that Trump was seriously considering commuting Diddy's sentence.

"According to our source, the President is 'vacillating' on a commutation. We're told some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But, our source states the obvious -- 'Trump will do what he wants,' and we're told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week," TMZ staff wrote at the time.

Diddy Prison Photos

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after this report, a spokesperson for the White House set the record straight. "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," they told the outlet. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

News of Diddy's alleged bragging comes just a few days after photos of the mogul in prison surfaced online. In them, he appeared to be doing pretty well, chatting with other inmates and rocking a big smile.