Diddy Is Allegedly Boasting About Potential Donald Trump Pardon In Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 649 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Allegedly Boasting Pardon Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like Diddy is feeling pretty confident that he'll be released from prison long before serving his full sentence.

Diddy may be behind bars at FCI Fort Dix for the time being, but it doesn't look like he plans on staying for long. TMZ reports that sources at the New Jersey prison allege that he's bragging about potentially getting a pardon from President Trump sometime in early 2026. Moreover, he's allegedly telling other inmates that he'll help them out once he's released. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly why he's convinced he'll be pardoned.

Late last month, however, it was reported that Trump was seriously considering commuting Diddy's sentence.

"According to our source, the President is 'vacillating' on a commutation. We're told some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But, our source states the obvious -- 'Trump will do what he wants,' and we're told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week," TMZ staff wrote at the time.

Read More: Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Fires Back Amid Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraud

Diddy Prison Photos
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after this report, a spokesperson for the White House set the record straight. "There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news," they told the outlet. "The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

News of Diddy's alleged bragging comes just a few days after photos of the mogul in prison surfaced online. In them, he appeared to be doing pretty well, chatting with other inmates and rocking a big smile.

Unsurprisingly, the photos earned mixed reactions from social media users. 50 Cent, for example, rushed to Instagram to clown his longtime foe. “He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” he captioned the post, which featured one of the photos.

Read More: Diddy And Sebastian Telfair Chat In Prison As Mogul's Expedited Appeal Gets Approved

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Politics Is Donald Trump Pardoning Diddy? White House Responds To TMZ's Report 3.3K
Diddy Prison Release Date Revealed Federal Records Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Prison Release Date Revealed Thanks To Federal Records 20.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Allegedly Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat During Frightening Incident In Prison 6.6K
Comments 0