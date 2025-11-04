Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Fires Back Amid Lawsuit Over Alleged Fraud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Janice Combs, the mother of Sean Diddy Combs, leaves federal courthouse following an early court dismissal in lower Manhattan on June 18, 2025 in New York City.
Former Bad Boy executive Kirk Burrowes alleges that he was swindled out of his 25% stake and 15% profit cut of the label.

It's no secret that Diddy is dealing with his fair share of legal issues, and reportedly, so is his mother Janice Combs. Several years ago, the 85-year-old was hit with a lawsuit by a former executive at Bad Boy, Kirk Burrowes. In it, he alleges that she helped her son swindle him out of his 25% stake and 15% profit cut of the label in the 90s.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Combs is firing back. Reportedly, she recently filed new papers in court, demanding that the lawsuit be dismissed. According to her, she had nothing to do with the alleged swindling, and never owned a bit of Bad Boy.

At the time of writing, the judge has yet to make a decision.

Diddy Prison Photos
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only lawsuit Combs has battled recently, however. Earlier this year, she was also sued by her former associate, Deon Best. Best, who goes by D1, alleged that she took part in a scheme to steal his intellectual property rights, royalties, and publishing revenue. More specifically, he cited a song called "Come with Me" from the 1998 Godzilla soundtrack. Allegedly, Combs was able to obtain rights to it even though D1 "controlled, owned, produced and/or created" it.

Fortunately for Combs, the judge ended up ruling in her favor, and the suit was dismissed in September. It was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the case can be filed again in the future.

News of Combs' latest legal move comes just days after new photos of Diddy behind bars surfaced online. In them, he appears to be doing well considering the circumstances, smiling and mingling with other inmates. As expected, this has earned mixed reactions. 50 Cent, for example, took to Instagram yesterday to weigh in. "He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around," the mogul wrote.

