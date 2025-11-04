It's no secret that Diddy is dealing with his fair share of legal issues, and reportedly, so is his mother Janice Combs. Several years ago, the 85-year-old was hit with a lawsuit by a former executive at Bad Boy, Kirk Burrowes. In it, he alleges that she helped her son swindle him out of his 25% stake and 15% profit cut of the label in the 90s.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Combs is firing back. Reportedly, she recently filed new papers in court, demanding that the lawsuit be dismissed. According to her, she had nothing to do with the alleged swindling, and never owned a bit of Bad Boy.

At the time of writing, the judge has yet to make a decision.

This isn't the only lawsuit Combs has battled recently, however. Earlier this year, she was also sued by her former associate, Deon Best. Best, who goes by D1, alleged that she took part in a scheme to steal his intellectual property rights, royalties, and publishing revenue. More specifically, he cited a song called "Come with Me" from the 1998 Godzilla soundtrack. Allegedly, Combs was able to obtain rights to it even though D1 "controlled, owned, produced and/or created" it.

Fortunately for Combs, the judge ended up ruling in her favor, and the suit was dismissed in September. It was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the case can be filed again in the future.