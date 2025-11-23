Diddy Seen Working In Fort Dix's Media Library In First Prison Videos

Even though Diddy has been behind bars for over a year, we have only gotten new pictures of him recently due to his transfer to FCI Fort Dix. Now, it turns out that TMZ caught the very first videos of him... Not just in prison, but since his arrest in September of last year.

In the clips, you can see the Bad Boy mogul among peers at the jail facility's media library in its chapel. According to the outlet, this video is from around the end of his work day giving movies and religious material to his fellow inmates. There's no audio in these videos. However, you can see Sean Combs in a gray sweatsuit, brown beanie, and jacket.

In another video, you can see him walk down what seems to be a cell hallway with a TV set on a roller stand, conversing with a few colleagues. Puff looks older, and folks can now really tell the white hairs that they saw in Diddy's first few prison pictures. From the looks of it, he's doing just fine and keeping busy.

When Will Diddy Get Out Of Jail?

However, Diddy may have gotten into trouble behind bars, as various reports emerged recently that could impact his situation. Most recently, he allegedly participated in an unauthorized three-way phone call behind bars. Before that, Combs was allegedly caught with homemade alcohol. These circumstances led to the delay of his prison release date, which is now set for June 4, 2028.

Still, other things like Diddy's drug treatment program and general good behavior could result in a sooner release date. We will just have to wait and see how the next few years go, especially amid a mountain of civil legal battles.

In addition, new allegations from a former inmate led many folks to believe that Puff faces harsh conditions behind bars. No one expected a cakewalk, but folks continue to express interest in what the dynamics are like.

With all this in mind, we'll see if more videos come out in the near future. Regardless Sean Combs will continue to serve his prison sentence for transportation and prostitution charges.