Diddy Sets Up Thanksgiving Dinners For A Thousand Fellow Inmates At Fort Dix

Diddy Thanksgiving Dinners Thousand Inmates Fort Dix Hip Hop News
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy speaks with actor Chris Rock during the second half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center.
Folks recently saw the first videos of Diddy since his arrest last year, and it seems like he's getting even more acclimated in the holidays.

Although Diddy is not having the best time during his prison sentence, he is apparently making the most out of the heaps of income he still has access too. According to TMZ, he and other inmates funded, organized, and delivered Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 prisoners at FCI Fort Dix this week.

Sean Combs reportedly spoke with the outlet via his representatives. Per his story, he linked up with an internal group known as Bankroll Bosses to buy food from the prison's commissary, spend two days putting it together, and deliver turkey roast, trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn, and dessert to every housing unit in Fort Dix. Despite obstacles like the lack of stoves, microwaves, and cutting utensils, it seems like it was a success.

"Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat," the Bad Boy mogul reportedly stated. "Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."

A former gang leader called B.I. reportedly helped Diddy organize this holiday gift. "We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings," he reportedly stated. "Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything."

Is Diddy Still In Prison?
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium.

As for Diddy's time at Fort Dix so far, he apparently had more to say about the experience via a statement to TMZ. "There’s a lot of misinterpretations about prison," he reportedly expressed. "There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It’s nothing but a positive thing... It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place."

Combs will remain at Fort Dix until June of 2028, according to his current prison release date. Although Diddy's rule violations behind bars extended his original stay, there are still things like a drug treatment program that could reduce the sentence in the future.

Still, it's at least heartening to see him make the most out of his situation and help fellow inmates have a nice holiday season. We'll see if Puff returns to the media to talk about other initiatives and programs behind bars.

