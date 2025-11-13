Diddy is currenly serving his prison sentence at Fort Dix. This was actually by design, as upon his sentencing, the music mogul asked to be transferred to this prison, specifically. His wish was granted, although he is already facing some major issues thanks to numerous violations of the prison's rules.

Firstly, Diddy allegedly got caught sneaking alcohol onto the premises. While he and his lawyers deny this ever happened, the prison is adamant that it happened. Subsequently, the artist was accused of taking a three-way call, which is actually banned. Amid these allegations, the mogul has entered a treatment program within the prison, and has also taken up some jobs.

However, these infractions are beginning to add up, and are going to affect his prison sentence in a negative way. According to People Magazine, the mogul is no longer going to be released from the prison on May 8th, 2028. Instead, he is going to have to wait a bit longer before he can come home.

When Will Diddy Be Released From Prison?

His new release date is June 4th of 2028. This means he is going to have to wait exactly four more weeks. This will surely come as a disappointment to Diddy and his family, who likely got married to the idea of him coming home on May 8th.

Perhaps the date can be moved back up with good behavior, and a commitment to the aforementioned rehabilitation program. If he cannot get himself together, then there is a chance that this date gets pushed back even further.

There has been quite a bit of fanfare around Diddy and his case. Furthermore, President Donald Trump has reportedly been considering a pardon for Diddy. While some think that this is egregious, the mogul himself is likely very happy to hear about the President's interest in his case. Meanwhile, the 50 Cent's of the world continue to troll and make various jokes at his expense.