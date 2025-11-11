Diddy Is Reportedly In Hot Water Over Three-Way Prison Call

Diddy has only been at FCI Fort Dix for a few days now. Allegedly, however, he's already stirring up trouble. CBS News reports that the mogul allegedly made a three-person phone call shortly after arriving at the facility. Now, he could face repercussions.

The Bureau of Prisons does not allow inmates to add multiple people to calls, and they can only speak to people on their pre-approved call lists. Allegedly, Diddy had been talking to a woman who has not been named on the phone on November 3, and told her that he needed to speak to "the digital person" about blogs. When she asked if she should add the person to the call, he allegedly said "yes."

Reportedly, Diddy claims to have not known about the phone regulations. He said he was speaking to his attorney who later added the head of legal communications to the call. "It was a procedural call initiated by one of his attorneys and was protected under attorney client privilege," his publicist Juda Engelmayer adds, per CBS. "There was nothing improper."

Diddy Alcohol Rumors

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Diddy has made headlines for allegedly breaking prison rules, however. Last week, rumors that he got caught drinking homemade alcohol behind bars also began to swirl. At the time, it was reported that the mixture was allegedly created using Fanta, apples, and sugar that were left to ferment for at least two weeks.

At his sentencing hearing in October, Diddy told Judge Arun Subramanian that he was finally sober for the first time in roughly 25 years.

Diddy's team addressed the rumors in a statement shared on the Bad Boy founder's official X account over the weekend. "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," it reads. "His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."