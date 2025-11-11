Diddy Is Reportedly In Hot Water Over Three-Way Prison Call

BY Caroline Fisher 179 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Hot Water Prison Call Hip Hop News
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Allegedly, Diddy has already managed to stir up trouble at FCI Fort Dix just a few days after his arrival.

Diddy has only been at FCI Fort Dix for a few days now. Allegedly, however, he's already stirring up trouble. CBS News reports that the mogul allegedly made a three-person phone call shortly after arriving at the facility. Now, he could face repercussions.

The Bureau of Prisons does not allow inmates to add multiple people to calls, and they can only speak to people on their pre-approved call lists. Allegedly, Diddy had been talking to a woman who has not been named on the phone on November 3, and told her that he needed to speak to "the digital person" about blogs. When she asked if she should add the person to the call, he allegedly said "yes."

Reportedly, Diddy claims to have not known about the phone regulations. He said he was speaking to his attorney who later added the head of legal communications to the call. "It was a procedural call initiated by one of his attorneys and was protected under attorney client privilege," his publicist Juda Engelmayer adds, per CBS. "There was nothing improper."

Read More: Diddy Shows His Age In New Mugshot And Fans Have Plenty To Say

Diddy Alcohol Rumors
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Diddy has made headlines for allegedly breaking prison rules, however. Last week, rumors that he got caught drinking homemade alcohol behind bars also began to swirl. At the time, it was reported that the mixture was allegedly created using Fanta, apples, and sugar that were left to ferment for at least two weeks.

At his sentencing hearing in October, Diddy told Judge Arun Subramanian that he was finally sober for the first time in roughly 25 years.

Diddy's team addressed the rumors in a statement shared on the Bad Boy founder's official X account over the weekend. "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," it reads. "His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."

Read More: Dawn Richard Claims Diddy Kept Threatening Her Even While In Prison

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.0K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol In Prison After Sobriety Claims 7.3K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy Shows His Age In New Mugshot And Fans Have Plenty To Say 723
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.4K
Comments 0