Diddy has taken a step back on his journey to complete sobriety in prison. The mogul, who's currently at FCI Fort Dix, was reportedly caught drinking on the prison's grounds per TMZ. It got in some brief trouble with officials at the facility and the outlet says he was drinking some homemade alcohol.

It's concocted using Fanta, sugar and apples The inmates then allow the mixture to ferment for at least two weeks before consuming. After getting caught, Diddy was supposed to be transferred to a new unit within Fort Dix. However, prison officials ultimately decided to keep him where he's at.

It seems they are giving him at least one more chance. It's worth noting that his prison digs are classified as lower security. That could be the reason for the leniency. However, while he might have gotten off the hook, this isn't a good look for the entrepreneur on a personal level.

If you remember, Diddy has been fighting an alcohol addiction for years. Additionally, he claimed it played a huge role in landing him behind bars. However, prior to his sentencing in October he told Judge Arun Subramanian that he was sober for the first time in 25 years.

Diddy Checks Into Prison

Moreover, he went out of his way to write in a letter to the judge about the path he wants to take. "The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you -- I choose to live."

Of course, relapses are not totally out of the question, especially for how long Diddy was battling his vices. But it definitely doesn't look good at the end of the day. It may even affect his chances of getting out earlier.

Remember, the Bad Boy CEO even requested Fort Dix so he could take advantage of their rehab program. The RDAP allows for inmates to shave a year off of their sentences, as long as they don't commit any forms of violence.