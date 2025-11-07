Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol In Prison After Sobriety Claims

BY Zachary Horvath 712 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images
Diddy wanted to be transferred to FCI Fort Dix, which had a rehab program that could shorten his prison sentence.

Diddy has taken a step back on his journey to complete sobriety in prison. The mogul, who's currently at FCI Fort Dix, was reportedly caught drinking on the prison's grounds per TMZ. It got in some brief trouble with officials at the facility and the outlet says he was drinking some homemade alcohol.

It's concocted using Fanta, sugar and apples The inmates then allow the mixture to ferment for at least two weeks before consuming. After getting caught, Diddy was supposed to be transferred to a new unit within Fort Dix. However, prison officials ultimately decided to keep him where he's at.

It seems they are giving him at least one more chance. It's worth noting that his prison digs are classified as lower security. That could be the reason for the leniency. However, while he might have gotten off the hook, this isn't a good look for the entrepreneur on a personal level.

If you remember, Diddy has been fighting an alcohol addiction for years. Additionally, he claimed it played a huge role in landing him behind bars. However, prior to his sentencing in October he told Judge Arun Subramanian that he was sober for the first time in 25 years.

Read More: Drake & Adin Ross Sued Over Stake Involvement: Everything We Know

Diddy Checks Into Prison

Moreover, he went out of his way to write in a letter to the judge about the path he wants to take. "The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you -- I choose to live."

Of course, relapses are not totally out of the question, especially for how long Diddy was battling his vices. But it definitely doesn't look good at the end of the day. It may even affect his chances of getting out earlier.

Remember, the Bad Boy CEO even requested Fort Dix so he could take advantage of their rehab program. The RDAP allows for inmates to shave a year off of their sentences, as long as they don't commit any forms of violence.

Diddy has been in prison for just over a week, checking in on the eve of Halloween. His projected release is May 8, 2028.

Read More: Rah Ali’s Drama Didn’t Begin Or End With Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Diddy Makes Friends Inmates Cheery New Prison Photos Hip Hop News Music Diddy Makes Friends With Fellow Inmates In Cheery New Prison Photos 9.5K
Diddy New Job Prison Transfer FCI Fort Dix Hip Hop News Music Diddy Has A Humble First Job In Prison After Transferring To FCI Fort Dix 6.5K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Diddy Officially Checks Into FCI Fort Dix 2.1K
What Is Fort Dix Diddy Hip Hop News Music What Is Fort Dix? Inside The Prison Diddy Wants To Call Home For The Next Four Years 2.7K
Comments 0