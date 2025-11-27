Diddy Pays Off $500K Federal Fine Amid Prison Stay

Diddy is facing no shortage of legal issues these days, but recently, he was able to get at least one of them off of his plate. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that he's paid off a $500,200 federal fine linked to his criminal conviction. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution in July following a two-month trial.

The fine was part of his sentence, which was handed to him in October. It also includes 50 months behind bars and five years of supervised release. Reportedly, the mogul was given 60 days to pay the full amount.

While Diddy's financial obligations might be taken care of, he still has most of his sentence in front of him. His release date was even recently pushed back.

50 Cent Diddy Documentary

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was originally scheduled to get out on May 8 of 2028, but now he must wait until June 4 of that same year. This is thanks to various alleged violations he's accumulated at Fort Dix, the New Jersey facility where he currently resides. This includes allegedly drinking homemade alcohol, taking a three-way phone call despite it being strictly prohibited, and more.

News of Diddy's latest payment comes just a few days before the release of 50 Cent's docuseries about the Bad Boy founder. Sean Combs: The Reckoning is set to drop on Netflix on December 2. Fif executive-produced the series, and Alexandria Stapleton directed it. Reportedly, it will feature multiple interviews with "those formerly in [Diddy's] orbit."