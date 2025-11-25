50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries Premiere Is Just Days Away

BY Caroline Fisher 215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Docuseries Days Away Hip Hop News
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been teasing "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" for several months, and now, the Alexandria Stapleton-directed series is on the way.

50 Cent has been teasing a docuseries about Diddy's downfall for months, and now, it finally has a release date. According to Pitchfork, the docuseries is titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and it drops on Netflix on December 2. Fif executive-produced it, and it was directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, 50 Cent said of the upcoming series. "And proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen."

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial," Stapleton added. "Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

Read More: 50 Cent Reportedly Had No Involvement In Ja Rule's Jumping

Diddy Release Date
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros
Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 cent displays jewelry commemorating Houston sports teams before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, the docuseries will feature interviews with "those formerly in [Diddy's] orbit." In July of this year, he was found guilty of transportation for prostitution following an eight-week trial. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In October, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months behind bars and fined $500K. Up until this month, he was set to be released in May of 2028. Now, he'll have to wait until June of that year to get out. Reportedly, this is due to various alleged violations of Fort Dix's rules. Diddy is accused of drinking homemade alcohol at the facility, taking part in three-way phone calls despite them being strictly forbidden, and more.

Read More: Ja Rule Disses 50 Cent & Defends Max B Over Jumping Rumors

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Invest Fest 2024 Music 50 Cent Solidifies Diddy Documentary Plans With Netflix 1258
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.0K
50 Cent Diddy Delayed Release Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Delayed Prison Release Date 1.7K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.5K
Comments 0