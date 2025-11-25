50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries Premiere Is Just Days Away

50 Cent has been teasing a docuseries about Diddy's downfall for months, and now, it finally has a release date. According to Pitchfork, the docuseries is titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and it drops on Netflix on December 2. Fif executive-produced it, and it was directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, 50 Cent said of the upcoming series. "And proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen."

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial," Stapleton added. "Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

Reportedly, the docuseries will feature interviews with "those formerly in [Diddy's] orbit." In July of this year, he was found guilty of transportation for prostitution following an eight-week trial. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.