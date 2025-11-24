50 Cent Reportedly Had No Involvement In Ja Rule's Jumping

When Ja Rule's jumping went down last Thursday (Nov. 20), a lot of details were incredibly murky. One of those key points was who exactly was behind this. Tasha K, who broke this news, didn't mention anyone in particular. So, theories and claims began to fly all over the place. For some reason, Max B's name was thrown into the ring.

To our knowledge, him and Ja Rule don't have much a history like that, if it all. However, as the hours passed following the incident, 50 Cent eventually chimed in. Of course, he taunted his longtime foe. "Now who would do a thing like that, just [boxing glove emoji] punched him all in his milk dud head. LOL."

Given the language used in his post, it's not far-fetched to at least ponder if the G-Unit boss sent out his goons to mess with Ja Rule. However, according to a report from AllHipHop author illseed, the writer provides a sound reason as to how this couldn't have been possible.

It simply boils down to Fif being in London during the night of the fight backstage at Brandy and Monica's show at the Barclays Center.

Did Max B Jump Ja Rule?

"I’m starting to like LONDON more then the crib [flame emoji] it’s lit right now!" he said in one of his posts. He's there working on a new Starz program called Fightland, a boxing drama. Per an official synopsis, "[it follows a] disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime family he thinks betrayed him."

While 50 Cent didn't deny an involvement outright, his location and activity on social media show that he's got other things on his mind.

Ja Rule has spoken more directly on condition and the fake news surrounding this jumping, though. For instance, he stood up for Max B, swatting away the rumor that he had anything to do with this.

"Don’t put this sucka sh*t on Max jacket that man just came home this ain’t got NOTHING to do with Max and his ppl…"