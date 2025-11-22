ja rule jumped

News
Gossip
Tasha K Blasts Ja Rule's Legal Threat & Claims Fat Joe Saw Alleged Jumping
Max B denied rumors that he and his crew jumped Ja Rule, whereas Ja himself blasted Tasha K for these allegations. Will Fat Joe respond?
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
November 22, 2025
1.7K Views
Music
50 Cent Hilariously Chimes In On The Ja Rule Jumping Rumors
Ja Rule has been the trending topic today after allegedly getting jumped on Thursday, November 21 at a concert.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 21, 2025
1324 Views
Music
Ja Rule Posts Cheery Video Showing He Wasn't Hurt After Alleged Jumping
According to Tasha K, Ja Rule got jumped "pretty phucking bad," but the rapper is here to debunk her report once more.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 21, 2025
1326 Views
Music
Max B Responds To Rumor That He Jumped Ja Rule
Max B was thrusted into the middle of a report in part by Tasha K about Ja Rule allegedly getting jumped backstage at a concert.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 21, 2025
6.4K Views