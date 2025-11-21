Max B Responds To Rumor That He Jumped Ja Rule

BY Zachary Horvath 969 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G6HprmeWkAA3BG7
Image via Max B on X
Max B was thrusted into the middle of a report in part by Tasha K about Ja Rule allegedly getting jumped backstage at a concert.

Max B is all about growing and healing right now. That's essentially his response to the rampant rumors floating around on the internet about his alleged involvement in a jumping incident with Ja Rule. To quote the recently freed rapper, he writes, "don't tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only."

As for more on the alleged incident, it started after Tasha K hopped on her X account to report that Ja Rule was jumped and beat up good. "BREAKING! I Just got word that Ja Rule was Jumped TONIGHT outside of New York Restaurant Sei Less! I'm being told it was pretty phucking bad! Story Developing…"

Ja Rule hit back to correct her story. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl. Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"

However, the online personality stood firm, showing receipts from one of her friends telling her all about it. While she admits to misreading the texts about where it went it down, she's standing by her post overall.

Read More: The 10 Most Legendary Sneakers Michael Jordan Actually Wore

Was Ja Rule Jumped?

"Now @jarule you know my team was there. And I was halfway sleep last night when I got the text. I have the deets on what really happened & the location. I’m up now ready to spill some wine!" Footage of Ja Rule getting into with someone or some people surfaced via Live Bitez.

The scuffle instead went down backstage at a Brandy and Monica concert at the Barclays Center.

As for Max B, he was thrusted into this by random users on X with no evidence whatsoever. Some did try to clear the air, claiming that he was actually a part of the R&B singers' show last night.

Overall, it seems Ja Rule is not denying get into some sort of altercation, but the rest of the details are still incredibly muddy.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Walked So Content Creators Could Run

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Music Ja Rule Responds To Tasha K's Report That He Was Jumped By Max B & His Crew 2.4K
Music Ja Rule Responds To People Saying He Paved The Way For Drake 2.5K
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Antics Ja Rule Weighs In On Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A's Eternal Chicken Debate 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.7K
Comments 0