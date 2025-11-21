Max B Responds To Rumor That He Jumped Ja Rule

Max B is all about growing and healing right now. That's essentially his response to the rampant rumors floating around on the internet about his alleged involvement in a jumping incident with Ja Rule. To quote the recently freed rapper, he writes, "don't tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only."
As for more on the alleged incident, it started after Tasha K hopped on her X account to report that Ja Rule was jumped and beat up good. "BREAKING! I Just got word that Ja Rule was Jumped TONIGHT outside of New York Restaurant Sei Less! I'm being told it was pretty phucking bad! Story Developing…"
Ja Rule hit back to correct her story. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl. Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"
However, the online personality stood firm, showing receipts from one of her friends telling her all about it. While she admits to misreading the texts about where it went it down, she's standing by her post overall.
Was Ja Rule Jumped?
"Now @jarule you know my team was there. And I was halfway sleep last night when I got the text. I have the deets on what really happened & the location. I’m up now ready to spill some wine!" Footage of Ja Rule getting into with someone or some people surfaced via Live Bitez.
As for Max B, he was thrusted into this by random users on X with no evidence whatsoever. Some did try to clear the air, claiming that he was actually a part of the R&B singers' show last night.
Overall, it seems Ja Rule is not denying get into some sort of altercation, but the rest of the details are still incredibly muddy.