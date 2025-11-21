Ja Rule Posts Cheery Video Showing He Wasn't Hurt After Alleged Jumping

Ja Rule performs during the first day of the 2022 Dreamville Festival on April 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina. © Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Tasha K, Ja Rule got jumped "pretty phucking bad," but the rapper is here to debunk her report once more.

Ja Rule continues to poke holes in what he claims is an inconsistent report from Tasha K. In the last 12 hours or so, a raging rumor that the rapper was jumped last night at the Barclays Center began to spread. A video from Live Bitez showed some men getting into it backstage while Brandy and Monica were performing.

Tasha K reported that the "Always On Time" artist was involved and got hit up "pretty phucking bad." She also said that the altercation took place outside of a New York restaurant called Sei Less.

But the 49-year-old couldn't be further from being hurt. In a video caught by DJ Akademiks, Ja Rule shows that he wasn't harmed in the slightest while cheerfully sipping whatever is in his mug and laughing.

Ja Rule also called her out on X for the faulty post, correcting some of her "facts." "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl. Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"

The online personality admitted to getting the location wrong, but nothing else. "As I said @jarule Story Developing…. Bottom line, I heard you got your a$$ beat… ain’t nobody lie on you… this is why I thought it was Sei Less.. they ran down on you tho…Glad you ok!!"

Did Max B Jump Ja Rule?

Alongside the tweet, she includes texts from a friend talking about Sei Less, causing her confusion.

The other reason why this is such a trending topic right now is because of Max B being thrown into it.

Random netizens were claiming that MC and his crew were the ones to attack Ja Rule. However, as expected, they provided no evidence. Max took to his account to shut down this falsehood. "Don't tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only."

