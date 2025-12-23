Amber Rose Says Nicki Minaj Did Nothing Wrong By Speaking With Erika Kirk

BY Cole Blake 359 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour - Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose onstage at AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
Nicki Minaj has been coming under fire for voicing her support for the Republican Party at AmericaFest over the weekend.

Amber Rose came to the defense of Nicki Minaj while speaking with TMZ for a brief interview published on Tuesday. When a reporter for the outlet asked her about the rapper's appearance with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, Rose praised her for sharing her political beliefs.

"I think she did a great job, an amazing job," Rose said. "We live in a free country. She has a right to her own political opinion just like everyone else does."

When asked about backlash from Nicki's LGBTQ+ fans, Rose added: "She didn't say anything wrong. She didn't say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all. Why do people think everybody over there is homophobic? I'm not homophobic. My assistant has been with me for 11 years. He's Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friends. So does Nicki. I don't know why people twist our words or think that because we endorse Trump that we hate gay people and trans people. It's just not true."

Read More: Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis

Nicki Minaj's Political Beliefs

At AmericaFest, Nicki Minaj spoke with Erika Kirk about numerous political topics and reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump. She said that he "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post. Additionally, she complained about California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Vice President JD Vance ended up mentioning Minaj during his speech at the event. “Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” he said. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Amber Rose has also been open about her support for the Republican Party for years. Back in 2024, she served as a guest speaker at the Republican National Convention while Trump campaigned against Kamala Harris.

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Politicon 2018 - Day 1 Politics Charlie Kirk's Harsh Criticism Of Nicki Minaj Resurfaces After Her AmericaFest Appearance 1144
Nicki Minaj JD Vance Assassin Charlie Kirk Widow Erika Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Calls JD Vance An "Assassin" In Front Of Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika 2.1K
Nicki Minaj Erika Kirk Turning Point USA Event Backlash Hip Hop News Politics Nicki Minaj Speaks At Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA Event, Addresses Backlash 1193
Syndication: Arizona Republic Politics JD Vance Channels Nicki Minaj To Tell Americans They "Don't Have To Apologize For Being White" 1017
Comments 0