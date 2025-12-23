Amber Rose came to the defense of Nicki Minaj while speaking with TMZ for a brief interview published on Tuesday. When a reporter for the outlet asked her about the rapper's appearance with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, Rose praised her for sharing her political beliefs.

"I think she did a great job, an amazing job," Rose said. "We live in a free country. She has a right to her own political opinion just like everyone else does."

When asked about backlash from Nicki's LGBTQ+ fans, Rose added: "She didn't say anything wrong. She didn't say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all. Why do people think everybody over there is homophobic? I'm not homophobic. My assistant has been with me for 11 years. He's Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friends. So does Nicki. I don't know why people twist our words or think that because we endorse Trump that we hate gay people and trans people. It's just not true."

Nicki Minaj's Political Beliefs

At AmericaFest, Nicki Minaj spoke with Erika Kirk about numerous political topics and reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump. She said that he "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post. Additionally, she complained about California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Vice President JD Vance ended up mentioning Minaj during his speech at the event. “Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” he said. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”