Kendrick Lamar Cringes As Trevor Noah Cracks Drake Jokes Right In Front Of Him

BY Alexander Cole
Rolling Loud Miami 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar was front and center at the Grammys tonight, and Trevor Noah's jokes about Drake had the artist in a bit of an awkward spot.

Kendrick Lamar is having himself an incredible night at the Grammys, and it feels very unlikely that he will lose in any other categories. So far, he has won four Grammys. This includes Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Performance.

The artist officially has 26 Grammys to his name, which gives him more than Jay-Z. It is an incredible new achievement that just goes to show how influential Kendrick Lamar is. The Grammys love him, and there are still more opportunities for him to be honored. For instance, he is nominated in Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and even Album of the Year.

These are some incredible nominations, and it really does feel like tonight is going to be Kendrick's night. Having said that, he has been the target of some jokes from Trevor Noah, who is doing some pretty exceptional crowd work.

Of course, Noah's jokes were centered around the beef with Drake, which was a huge sensation back in 2024, and still had juice going into 2025.

Trevor Noah Cracks Drake & Kendrick Jokes

As you can see, Noah's jokes were making Kendrick just a bit uncomfortable, especially as it went into 50 Cent and Diddy territory. Kendrick got a bit stoic and tried not to show any kind of emotion at what he was hearing. This is probably for the best, as it doesn't seem like he is eager to reignite the feud. At least not anytime soon.

With that being said, the crowd seemed amused by it all, and that is what Noah's job is. To get people excited about the show, and to keep it moving as the night goes on.

So far, the show has gone on nicely, with lots of great performances. We have also seen the winner for Best Rap Album, which, as we mentioned previously, went to Kendrick Lamar for GNX. Whether or not he can get Album of the Year remains to be seen.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
