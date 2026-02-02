Kendrick Lamar Cringes As Trevor Noah Cracks Drake Jokes Right In Front Of Him

Kendrick Lamar is having himself an incredible night at the Grammys, and it feels very unlikely that he will lose in any other categories. So far, he has won four Grammys. This includes Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Performance.

The artist officially has 26 Grammys to his name, which gives him more than Jay-Z. It is an incredible new achievement that just goes to show how influential Kendrick Lamar is. The Grammys love him, and there are still more opportunities for him to be honored. For instance, he is nominated in Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and even Album of the Year.

These are some incredible nominations, and it really does feel like tonight is going to be Kendrick's night. Having said that, he has been the target of some jokes from Trevor Noah, who is doing some pretty exceptional crowd work.

Of course, Noah's jokes were centered around the beef with Drake, which was a huge sensation back in 2024, and still had juice going into 2025.

Trevor Noah Cracks Drake & Kendrick Jokes

As you can see, Noah's jokes were making Kendrick just a bit uncomfortable, especially as it went into 50 Cent and Diddy territory. Kendrick got a bit stoic and tried not to show any kind of emotion at what he was hearing. This is probably for the best, as it doesn't seem like he is eager to reignite the feud. At least not anytime soon.

With that being said, the crowd seemed amused by it all, and that is what Noah's job is. To get people excited about the show, and to keep it moving as the night goes on.