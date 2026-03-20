Jay-Z & Elon Musk Reportedly Argued Over Dinner Bill At Carbone

Even billionaires have their moments. Jay-Z and Elon Musk reportedly had a back-and-forth over who would cover the bill during a dinner at Carbone, according to restaurateur Mario Carbone. Speaking on the The Joe and Jada Podcast, Carbone recalled the moment, describing it as a surprisingly intense exchange between the two high-profile figures.

"Hov and Elon ate here once," he started. "I remember that. They ate here together. Hov and Elon Musk. Yeah. And they were fighting over the bill. Jay called me out to the kitchen. And he was like, can you explain to this man that’s been taken care of?"

According to Carbone, the situation escalated when it came time to pay. “And they were fighting over the bill,” he explained. “Jay called me out to the kitchen. And he was like, can you explain to this man that’s been taken care of?”

The story offers a rare glimpse into a more lighthearted side of both figures. Even at the highest levels of wealth and influence, the age-old debate over who picks up the check still applies.

Carbone Owner Recounts Storytime

Carbone, known for hosting A-list clientele on a regular basis, didn’t go into detail about how the situation was ultimately resolved. But the moment itself has already sparked conversation online, with fans amused by the idea of two of the world’s most powerful figures insisting on paying.

Carbone has become synonymous with celebrity dining culture.

In fact, he also told a story about the security needed when President Obama stopped into the restaurant to eat, and how he had to have a new level of security.