DJ Akademiks Reacts To Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Shows With Bold Prediction

BY Tallie Spencer
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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Akademiks claims that this is gonna be the "best PR wave" for Hov.

DJ Akademiks is already calling it. After Jay-Z revealed plans to celebrate two of his most iconic albums with stadium shows, DJ Akademiks jumped in with a message that was ... somewhat congratulatory.

Writing on X, Akademiks praised Hov and predicted a major comeback moment. “Shouts to Jay Z. My n***a got announcements scheduled all summer. Gonna see the best PR wave to eliminate all the bs yall been tryna say about him last few years,” he wrote. He even added a personal request, saying he wants to hear “Dead Presidents” live.

The post arrives just as Jay-Z officially announced two massive concerts at Yankee Stadium. The shows will celebrate the anniversaries of his landmark albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. The first show, set for July 10, honors 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, while the July 11 performance marks 25 years of The Blueprint.

Both projects are widely considered cornerstones of Jay-Z’s catalog and hip-hop history overall. Reasonable Doubt introduced his rap style, while The Blueprint cemented him as a dominant force in the mainstream. Both albums played a role in cementing his legacy.

It was also recently announced that he'll be headlining the Roots Picnic this year.

Read More: Jay-Z Announces "Reasonable Doubt" & "The Blueprint" Concerts At Yankee Stadium

Akademiks Sends Message To Jay-Z

Akademiks’ comments also tap into a bigger narrative. In recent years, Jay-Z has faced waves of online discourse and criticism, despite largely staying out of the spotlight musically. There's been several headlines surrounding Jay-Z involved in lawsuits and accusations. He was also named in a lone (unverified) document from the Epstein files, to which Congresswoman Nancy Mace was looking to have him testify on.

With these anniversary shows and rumors of a new album circulating, it feels like Hov could be gearing up for a major cultural reset.

If that’s the case, Akademiks might be right. Between nostalgia, legacy, and the possibility of new music, this summer could easily turn into a full-circle moment for one of rap’s most influential figures.

Read More: JAŸ-Z To Headline Roots Picnic 2026

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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