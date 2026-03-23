Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Tickets Are Already Reselling For Thousands

BY Cole Blake
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
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Ticket queues for Jay-Z's two performances at Yankee Stadium reached as many as 800,000 fans on Monday morning.

Following massive queues to purchase tickets for Jay-Z's highly-anticipated concerts at Yankee Stadium, fans are already reselling them for thousands of dollars. On StubHub, some sections are selling for as high as $4,500 for the show on July 11th, with tickets for the night before reaching as high as $4,200.

Jay-Z is hosting the concerts in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. He released Reasonable Doubt as his debut studio album back on June 25, 1996, and dropped The Blueprint as his sixth studio album on September 11, 2001. Tickets for the events went on sale on Monday morning, with the queues reaching upwards of 800,000 fans.

They won't be Jay-Z's only live performances this summer, either. Last week, Roots Picnic announced that he will be a headliner at this year's event. In doing so, he'll be joining Erykah Badu, Brandy, T.I., Wale, De La Soul, Mariah the Scientist, and many more notable artists on the lineup.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

Is Jay-Z Working On New Music?

The announcement of Jay-Z's concerts at Yankee Stadium, as well as his headlining set at Roots Picnic, has reignited speculation that he's finally working on a new album. The rumors began in September, when Cash Cobain told Billboard Unfiltered Live that he's heard the legendary rapper was working on new music. “I heard Jay-Z about to drop some s—t. That’s what I heard,” he told the outlet. “That’s about to shake the world.”

When the comments went viral, Cash issued a clarification about the situation on X (formerly Twitter). “When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album,” Cash wrote at the time.

A new project from Jay-Z would mark his first solo release since dropping 4:44 as his thirteenth studio album in 2017. He also worked with his wife, Beyoncé, on the collaborative album, Everything Is Love, in 2018.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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