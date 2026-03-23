Following massive queues to purchase tickets for Jay-Z's highly-anticipated concerts at Yankee Stadium, fans are already reselling them for thousands of dollars. On StubHub, some sections are selling for as high as $4,500 for the show on July 11th, with tickets for the night before reaching as high as $4,200.

Jay-Z is hosting the concerts in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. He released Reasonable Doubt as his debut studio album back on June 25, 1996, and dropped The Blueprint as his sixth studio album on September 11, 2001. Tickets for the events went on sale on Monday morning, with the queues reaching upwards of 800,000 fans.

They won't be Jay-Z's only live performances this summer, either. Last week, Roots Picnic announced that he will be a headliner at this year's event. In doing so, he'll be joining Erykah Badu, Brandy, T.I., Wale, De La Soul, Mariah the Scientist, and many more notable artists on the lineup.

Is Jay-Z Working On New Music?

The announcement of Jay-Z's concerts at Yankee Stadium, as well as his headlining set at Roots Picnic, has reignited speculation that he's finally working on a new album. The rumors began in September, when Cash Cobain told Billboard Unfiltered Live that he's heard the legendary rapper was working on new music. “I heard Jay-Z about to drop some s—t. That’s what I heard,” he told the outlet. “That’s about to shake the world.”

When the comments went viral, Cash issued a clarification about the situation on X (formerly Twitter). “When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album,” Cash wrote at the time.