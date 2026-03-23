Jay-Z fans have been complaining on social media about massive queues to purchase tickets for his highly-anticipated concerts at Yankee Stadium, this summer. He'll be hosting the shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Tickets for the events went on sale on Monday morning. Kurrco reports that the queues reached as high as 800,000 for both dates.

"I’m sorry, but does this say almost half a million people are in the queue for these Jay-Z tickets?" one user captioned a screenshot of the queue on X (formerly Twitter). At the time, it showed just over 435,000 people in line. Another added: "400,000 people in front of me for the Jay-Z presale tickets … I’m cooked chat???"

Jay-Z released Reasonable Doubt as his debut studio album back on June 25, 1996. Five years later, he dropped The Blueprint as his sixth studio album on September 11, 2001.

Is Jay-Z Working On A New Album?

The announcement of Jay-Z's concerts at Yankee Stadium has further fueled speculation that he's finally working on a new album. The drama began in September, when Cash Cobain told Billboard Unfiltered Live that he's heard the legendary rapper has been working on new music. “I heard Jay-Z about to drop some s—t. That’s what I heard,” he said at the time. “That’s about to shake the world.”

When the comments went viral, Cash took to X to issue a clarification, admitting that the rumors aren't true. “When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album,” Cash wrote.

Jay-Z's Long Queue Times