Jay-Z Fans Left Frustrated With Massive Ticket Queues For His Yankee Stadium Shows

BY Cole Blake
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
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Jay-Z will be performing back-to-back concerts in celebration of his iconic albums, "Reasonable Doubt" and "The Blueprint."

Jay-Z fans have been complaining on social media about massive queues to purchase tickets for his highly-anticipated concerts at Yankee Stadium, this summer. He'll be hosting the shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Tickets for the events went on sale on Monday morning. Kurrco reports that the queues reached as high as 800,000 for both dates.

"I’m sorry, but does this say almost half a million people are in the queue for these Jay-Z tickets?" one user captioned a screenshot of the queue on X (formerly Twitter). At the time, it showed just over 435,000 people in line. Another added: "400,000 people in front of me for the Jay-Z presale tickets … I’m cooked chat???"

Jay-Z released Reasonable Doubt as his debut studio album back on June 25, 1996. Five years later, he dropped The Blueprint as his sixth studio album on September 11, 2001.

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Is Jay-Z Working On A New Album?

The announcement of Jay-Z's concerts at Yankee Stadium has further fueled speculation that he's finally working on a new album. The drama began in September, when Cash Cobain told Billboard Unfiltered Live that he's heard the legendary rapper has been working on new music. “I heard Jay-Z about to drop some s—t. That’s what I heard,” he said at the time. “That’s about to shake the world.”

When the comments went viral, Cash took to X to issue a clarification, admitting that the rumors aren't true. “When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album,” Cash wrote.

Jay-Z's Long Queue Times

Despite that statement, the rumors gained steam again, last week, when Roots Picnic announced that Jay-Z will be a headliner at this year's event. The performance will be on May 30. Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows will be on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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