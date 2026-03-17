JAŸ-Z Album Rumors Swirl Amid Mogul’s Latest Moves

JAŸ-Z fans are feeling hopeful these days, as rumors that he has a new album on the way are currently swirling online. It remains to be seen whether or not there's any truth to the rumors, but they began to circulate thanks to some of the Roc Nation founder's latest moves.

Recently, for example, he decided to change his name on streaming services. It's now back to JAŸ-Z after years of simply being JAY-Z. While some believe this means a new project is in the works, others believe it could mean a special 30th anniversary edition of Reasonable Doubt is coming soon.

It was also recently announced that he'll be headlining the Roots Picnic this year. He'll perform alongside the Roots for the first time in over a decade on May 30 at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau. Pre-sale tickets are available to purchase now, while general on-sale begins tomorrow (March 18) at 10 a.m. ET.

JAŸ-Z Roots Picnic 2026

Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Shawn Gee, the Roots’ manager and president of Live Nation Urban, said of the announcement.

“After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen," he added. "We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”