Klay Thompson Barks Back At A Megan Thee Stallion Defender Over Cheating Claim

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Klay Thompson is addressing Megan Thee Stallion's cheating claim after a defender of hers went off on the NBA star for his alleged actions.

It's safe to say that the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup has been a hot topic online. With the femcee alleging that the NBA champion cheated on her, it's stirred up a lot of debate. A majority of people have taken Meg's side in all of this. That isn't too surprising given how much her fans love her.

But there have been some who feel that Klay didn't necessarily do anything wrong. People in this camp have argued that if he did cheat, then it's not too big of a deal since they weren't engaged or married.

Additionally, they say that stuff like this happens all the time. But because it's Megan Thee Stallion, they feel her defenders are making this a bigger deal than it needs to be. Well, don't tell this one content creator that.

A man, who goes by wyomattt online, went nuclear on Klay Thompson and those giving him some grace amid these allegations. Making his blood boil was Stephen A. Smith calling out Megan for addressing the matter publicly. The sports commentator shared the same opinion as those in Camp Klay, arguing that it would be different if they were more serious.

User wyomattt slammed Stephen A. for his take and accused both him and Klay that they "hate women."

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

This got over to the Dallas Mavericks star, and he had a simple response for the content creator. "Please go touch grass," he clapped back per Live Bitez. That led wyomattt to respond with, "stop touching other women gang. Take some accountability."

After getting into it with him, wyomattt posted Klay's response on his Instagram Story to label him as his "D**khead of the day." He added, "It ain't have to be like this man [face palm emoji]... We as men have to take accountability."

Speaking of coming forward and being decent, Lexie Brown has also called out Klay and Megan Thee Stallion in fact. The WNBA star told Fox News Digital that she's been facing a large amount of death threats since this cheating claim has come to light.

Many of Meg's fans have pointed the finger at Brown for causing Klay to allegedly cheat, which she says is totally untrue. Additionally, while in this interview, she called for the ex-couple to come to her defense and say that she had no involvement. As of yet, that hasn't happened.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks “The Ville,” TDE Compilation & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2026-04-23T035443Z_2027186815_MT1USATODAY28790004_RTRMADP_3_WNBA-SEATTLE-STORM-MEDIA-DAY (1) Sports Lexie Brown Calls For Klay Thompson Or Megan Thee Stallion To Speak Out Amid Death Threats
DJ Akademiks Applauds Klay Thompson Cheating Megan Thee Stallion Pop Culture DJ Akademiks Applauds Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion
GRAPHIC BACKGROUND TEMPLATE 33 copy Relationships Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline
iHeart -Black Effect Podcast Fest Sports Charlamagne Tha God Says Megan Thee Stallion Shouldn't Be Surprised By Klay Thompson
Comments 0