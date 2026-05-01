It's safe to say that the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup has been a hot topic online. With the femcee alleging that the NBA champion cheated on her, it's stirred up a lot of debate. A majority of people have taken Meg's side in all of this. That isn't too surprising given how much her fans love her.

But there have been some who feel that Klay didn't necessarily do anything wrong. People in this camp have argued that if he did cheat, then it's not too big of a deal since they weren't engaged or married.

Additionally, they say that stuff like this happens all the time. But because it's Megan Thee Stallion, they feel her defenders are making this a bigger deal than it needs to be. Well, don't tell this one content creator that.

A man, who goes by wyomattt online, went nuclear on Klay Thompson and those giving him some grace amid these allegations. Making his blood boil was Stephen A. Smith calling out Megan for addressing the matter publicly. The sports commentator shared the same opinion as those in Camp Klay, arguing that it would be different if they were more serious.

User wyomattt slammed Stephen A. for his take and accused both him and Klay that they "hate women."

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Lexie Brown Calls Out Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

This got over to the Dallas Mavericks star, and he had a simple response for the content creator. "Please go touch grass," he clapped back per Live Bitez. That led wyomattt to respond with, "stop touching other women gang. Take some accountability."

After getting into it with him, wyomattt posted Klay's response on his Instagram Story to label him as his "D**khead of the day." He added, "It ain't have to be like this man [face palm emoji]... We as men have to take accountability."

Speaking of coming forward and being decent, Lexie Brown has also called out Klay and Megan Thee Stallion in fact. The WNBA star told Fox News Digital that she's been facing a large amount of death threats since this cheating claim has come to light.