DJ Akademiks Applauds Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion lit up the timeline yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 25) by confirming her breakup with Klay Thompson and launching cheating allegations against him. While many folks are expressing sadness over this development or blasting the NBA player, DJ Akademiks is leading the charge of folks clowning the Houston star over this news.

Via Twitter, he let off a series of tweets mocking Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship. The commentator justified the Dallas Maverick cheating, suggested the whole relationship was false and meaningless, and even predicted he'll have his best season ever next year.

Also, he posted an old clip of him from a few months ago in which he predicted the split. "Good, she's running up that check, doing her thing, but I'ma keep it a bean with you," Akademiks had said. "By the time the postseason hits, this gon' be post-relationship, okay? Trust me, trust me. This s**t really over already."

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he elaborated on his thoughts during his livestream last night. DJ Akademiks said Meg's ruined the careers of every man who she's been with.

Did Klay Thompson Cheat?

At press time, Klay Thompson doesn't seem to have responded to his ex girlfriend's allegations. While many fans are digging up old cheating allegations, previous partners, social media gossip, and much more, they won't have a clear idea of what's going on until the parties involved elaborate further. We'll see how this goes down and if other salacious details emerge about this breakup.