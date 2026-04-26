DJ Akademiks Applauds Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Applauds Klay Thompson Cheating Megan Thee Stallion
Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on from the bench during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks has a lot of disdain for Megan Thee Stallion, so he had a field day with her accusations against Klay Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion lit up the timeline yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 25) by confirming her breakup with Klay Thompson and launching cheating allegations against him. While many folks are expressing sadness over this development or blasting the NBA player, DJ Akademiks is leading the charge of folks clowning the Houston star over this news.

Via Twitter, he let off a series of tweets mocking Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship. The commentator justified the Dallas Maverick cheating, suggested the whole relationship was false and meaningless, and even predicted he'll have his best season ever next year.

Also, he posted an old clip of him from a few months ago in which he predicted the split. "Good, she's running up that check, doing her thing, but I'ma keep it a bean with you," Akademiks had said. "By the time the postseason hits, this gon' be post-relationship, okay? Trust me, trust me. This s**t really over already."

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he elaborated on his thoughts during his livestream last night. DJ Akademiks said Meg's ruined the careers of every man who she's been with.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Did Klay Thompson Cheat?

At press time, Klay Thompson doesn't seem to have responded to his ex girlfriend's allegations. While many fans are digging up old cheating allegations, previous partners, social media gossip, and much more, they won't have a clear idea of what's going on until the parties involved elaborate further. We'll see how this goes down and if other salacious details emerge about this breakup.

Given DJ Akademiks' animosity towards Megan Thee Stallion, and vice versa, this celebration and cheating justification is unsurprising from Ak. They have even clashed in court before during the Milagro Gramz case, so it's not your typical artist/media dynamic.

We will see if Meg or Klay respond to the public discourse about their relationship, as unlikely of a possibility that may sound like. Akademiks and many others are bringing up their old grudges against Megan, whereas others are just sad this high-profile romance wasn't as strong as they thought. Amid these cheating debates, there will always be two sides to the story.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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