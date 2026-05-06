Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

This isn't an unfamiliar place for Megan Thee Stallion. Her recent breakup news has forced her into the same cycle of something personal becoming public, and then turning it into a conversation that has very little to do with what actually happened. That pattern resurfaced this week after she revealed that her romance with NBA Champion Klay Thompson had come to an end.

From the outside, the relationship looked serious. She had been around his family for the holidays. They were seen together in ways that suggested this wasn’t casual, on red carpets, giving appearances, posting cute workout videos online, showing keys suggesting they purchased a home together... It's the kind of visibility that usually signals something long-term.

Then, when Megan went online and said it was over, she didn’t sound vague about it. She said she ended things after being cheated on, following being treated in a way that didn’t match what had been presented publicly. That alone should have carried the conversation.

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However, almost immediately, things changed. The focus moved away from what she said and onto her. People questioned why she spoke about the alleged infidelity publicly. Strangers were picking apart her choices instead of the situation she described. Others stepped in to defend her, pointing out that the relationship had already been public and the embarrassment wasn’t something she introduced.

Responses became harsher and faster than they should have, and the misogyny was deafening. Comments flooded social media, framing the situation like something she had coming. Language went past criticism and into something more personal. At the same time, Klay showed up in videos on a boat, relaxed, smiling, moving through his day like none of it touched him. He was praised, and that difference just honed the ongoing reaction. For many people watching it unfold, that reaction felt familiar.

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Breakups aren't new, but the conversation around Megan Thee Stallion often ends up in the same place. It turns to her image, her past, her body, her choices, and it lingers there longer than it should.

That’s where KevOnStage’s comment starts to land differently. The beloved comedian suggested that Megan Thee Stallion is almost like a litmus test, a way to gauge how people think based on how they talk about her. Watching this play out in real time, it’s hard to ignore what that test keeps revealing about misogyny, and more importantly, misogynoir.

The Reaction Holds Cruelty As The Default

Much of the verbally abusive reactions regarding Megan's moves often come from men, and it didn’t take long to find a pattern in what was being said. The breakup wasn’t treated like a situation where someone got hurt. It was centered like something she earned. People brought up her past relationships and the way she presents herself, as well as her sexualized lyrics. The men she’s been linked to have been praised for treating her poorly, as Megan is framed as a woman who didn't deserve sympathy in the first place.

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Voices with platforms picked it up and pushed it further. DJ Akademiks and others in that space have often leaned into turning Megan's pain into content, repeating the same incel talking points, reinforcing the idea that Megan was the story, not what happened to her. She was called a "hoe," while it was suggested that she was "passed around." Klay Thompson was praised for allegedly cheating, with some reinforcing ideologies that if a woman is confident, sexual, attractive, and successful, taking advantage of her is a win.

When that kind of commentary gets amplified, it doesn’t just reflect what people are thinking. It gives those thoughts more room to spread. It tells people that this is an acceptable way to talk about her, that this level of viciousness isn’t crossing a line.

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It all felt personal, like people were comfortable reducing her to a set of assumptions and moving from there. It's the kind of response that doesn’t pause to consider what actually happened, because it has already decided how it feels about her. Amid the discussions and hot takes, people started bringing up Tory Lanez again, calling it “karma.” Klay cheating on Megan was somehow Tory getting his “lick back.” Something that was already serious was turned into a justification for what she’s dealing with now.

Read More: Klay Thompson Barks Back At A Megan Thee Stallion Defender Over Cheating Claim

KevOnStage’s Litmus Test, Playing Out In Real Time

This is where KevOnStage’s comment lands differently. On the Here’s The Thing podcast, he positioned Megan Thee Stallion as a kind of litmus test, a way to gauge how people think based on how they respond to her. It's not about whether they like her music or agree with her lifestyle, but how far they’re willing to go when she’s the subject.

“How you feel about Megan Thee Stallion overall," he began, "is a good litmus test for how you think about relationships.” Kev added, “How you think about women, how you think about so many things?... You wanna date somebody? Before anything else… tell me what you think about Megan Thee Stallion. From Tory Lanez to Klay Thompson… that’s gonna tell you what kind of person you’re dealing with.”

“It might be as polarizing as who you vote for president,” he said. “How you think about women in relationships is how you think about Megan Thee Stallion as a person.”

His remarks shook the table for the thumb-thugging warriors. There was pushback from the Meg haters who don't hold space or grace for the Grammy winner. People have become comfortable with reducing her to a stereotype, and it keeps happening the same way. The details change, but the misogynistic tone doesn’t. That consistency is what makes Kev’s point stick. It’s not based on one moment but a pattern that keeps repeating itself, out loud, in real time.

The Tory Lanez Shadow That Won’t Leave

Moreover, it doesn’t take much for Tory Lanez’s name to come back into the conversation when Megan Thee Stallion is involved. The public started speaking about Megan and Klay's breakup like some kind of payback for Lanez being behind bars. That doesn’t come from nowhere, because it's built on a version of her story that’s been repeated enough that some people treat it like fact. Yet, the actual case is pretty clear.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in connection with the 2020 shooting involving Megan, who testified that he shot her in the feet after an argument in Los Angeles. Further, he was convicted on multiple felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. The case was prosecuted by the State of California, not Megan herself. Lanez did not testify in his own defense during the trial, though his legal team suggested Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris may have fired the gun. Still, Megan is continuously blamed for his incarceration and called a liar.

Reputations & Rewriting Her Story

This isn’t the first time a relationship involving Megan Thee Stallion has ended, and the story has pivoted afterward. It all tends to follow a familiar rhythm. While things are good, the relationship reads one way. The romances are public and visible, sometimes even celebrated. When it ends, the tone changes, and the focus moves to her and what she may have done wrong.

You saw that after her relationship with Moneybagg Yo. You saw it again with Pardison Fontaine. The details aren’t always the same, but the outcome is. The conversation circles back to Megan, her choices, her image, her past, the loss of her loved ones, as if those things explain everything. It doesn’t stay contained to the relationship itself, even as her exes openly mock her.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Applauds Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

Her music, body...the way she presents herself, the way she connects with fans, how she celebrates her accomplishments—or that she has accomplishments at all—are drawn in and used as context. She’s too open and far too sexual. Those points get repeated until they start to sound like evidence, even when they have nothing to do with what actually happened.

Megan Thee Stallion has consistently been open about what she’s come through. She lost both of her parents and her grandmother in a short span of time, then continued to build a career in front of an audience that only got larger. She toured and released music while navigating everything that comes with virality, and still finished her degree while all of that was happening. That part alone would be enough for most people to be given some level of grace. It doesn’t work that way here.

Misogynoir lives in the gap between what Megan experiences and how people decide she should be treated afterward. It shows up in the instinct to punish her for being unwilling to shrink herself into something easier for people to accept. It shows up in how quickly serious situations become jokes, and how often her pain gets reframed as a consequence instead of harm.