The Game Has Choice Words For 50 Cent During New York Club Appearance

The Game is one of the most legendary and, quite frankly, underrated MCs of his generation. Albums like The Documentary are classics, and to this day, Game still has the skill to make a masterful album. He has the respect of his peers, especially Drake, who recently flew him out amid rumblings of an ICEMAN features list.

However, there have been times when the public opinion around The Game has been less than favorable. For instance, during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, there was this sense that Game was jealous of Kendrick. After failing to appear at the "Pop Out," those rumblings became even more pronounced.

It was a difficult situation for Game to navigate, and to this day, some rap fans look at him in some type of way. This is also true of his situation with G-Unit, which happened over two decades ago.

As it turns out, the G-Unit dismissal still weighs heavily on him. Case in point, The Game was performing in New York at a club recently, and it led to some choice words for 50.

The Game Talks G-Unit Exit

"I got kicked out of G-Unit," Game began. "I'm just a f*cked up n****. Somebody tell Fif I'm here."

It was a bit of a bizarre segment, and there did appear to be some general confusion in the crowd. Meanwhile, some fans over on No Jumper felt as though The Game was being a sore loser.

"Game = young Dame Dash," one person wrote. "Let it go," said another. Needless to say, these are not the kinds of things people want to see from The Game in 2026.