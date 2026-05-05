The Game Has Choice Words For 50 Cent During New York Club Appearance

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
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The Game was kicked out of 50 Cent's G-Unit a long time ago, but to this day, it is very clearly still on his mind.

The Game is one of the most legendary and, quite frankly, underrated MCs of his generation. Albums like The Documentary are classics, and to this day, Game still has the skill to make a masterful album. He has the respect of his peers, especially Drake, who recently flew him out amid rumblings of an ICEMAN features list.

However, there have been times when the public opinion around The Game has been less than favorable. For instance, during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, there was this sense that Game was jealous of Kendrick. After failing to appear at the "Pop Out," those rumblings became even more pronounced.

It was a difficult situation for Game to navigate, and to this day, some rap fans look at him in some type of way. This is also true of his situation with G-Unit, which happened over two decades ago.

As it turns out, the G-Unit dismissal still weighs heavily on him. Case in point, The Game was performing in New York at a club recently, and it led to some choice words for 50.

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The Game Talks G-Unit Exit

"I got kicked out of G-Unit," Game began. "I'm just a f*cked up n****. Somebody tell Fif I'm here."

It was a bit of a bizarre segment, and there did appear to be some general confusion in the crowd. Meanwhile, some fans over on No Jumper felt as though The Game was being a sore loser.

"Game = young Dame Dash," one person wrote. "Let it go," said another. Needless to say, these are not the kinds of things people want to see from The Game in 2026.

Despite all of this, he still has the capacity to make good music. Hopefully, he uses that energy and crafts something that fans will be able to connect with. Perhaps a verse on ICEMAN is still in the cards.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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