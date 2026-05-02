Drake Haters React After He Allegedly Flew The Game Out To Toronto

Drake is just days away from dropping his new album ICEMAN, and anticipation for it is building quickly. In fact, it's manifesting in ways he probably didn't expect. After The Game posted up on Instagram about his recent visit to Toronto, many fans and haters debated if this is a hint about a potential feature on the album. For the latter group of listeners, though, they instead had jokes about Drizzy allegedly "flying him out."

"Last time I was in Toronto… it was called T-Dot," the Compton artist captioned his IG post. It featured him in front of a private plane, and his Instagram Story posts included fine dining flexes, a shoutout to the 6ix God's "Do Not Disturb" track, and more in the 6ix. Some fans even felt like Chuck Taylor's "T-Dot" line might be a sly subliminal reference to Kendrick Lamar, also known as K.Dot. In reality, that nickname existed far before Kendrick's rise.

"Bro had a date night with drizzy," one fan commented under Game's post, with another adding "Hes on that Iceman album." Night Owls on Twitter caught one of his many IG Story posts, which featured glasses of wine. To be clear, there's nothing explicitly confirming the OVO mogul arranged this visit, so fans making "flewed out" jokes might be assuming too much.

Does The Game Support Drake Or Kendrick Lamar?

For those unaware, this is all notable because of The Game's support of Drake during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He recently explained why he didn't switch up on his former collaborator despite his West Coast allegiance.

"People thought that I was going to change my opinion and how I felt about Drake because he was at war with Kendrick. I'm not going to do that," Game told Complex's Jordan Rose. "When the whole thing popped off, everybody was like, 'You supposed to be with the West Side!' I was like, 'We are the most segregated culture in hip-hop.' Y'all want to say we supposed to be so West Side. But before you drive by the opps' hood with your window down and yell out, 'Where y'all from, cuz?', is it about the West Side then? [...] Let me do me on my type of time, and I'ma let you know how you should walk accordingly when you have camaraderies or real friendships."

As for the other side, The Game and Kendrick Lamar are more complicated. They don't have any real, explicit beef beyond regional competition and some rumored rifts or loyalty questions, but some fans still feel like he's been shading Lamar during this saga. We'll see if fans are taking these presumptions too far or if this is a more defined line in the sand than we thought.