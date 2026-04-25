Kendrick Lamar's Fake "Fireman" Album Interrupts Drake's "ICEMAN" Rollout

For as many differences as Kendrick Lamar fans and Drake fans feel like they have with each other, both sides are equally susceptible to rage bait. Amid the rollout for the latter's new album ICEMAN, some parody posts about Kendrick stepping on this LP with a project of his own, Fireman, are resulting in more than just laughs on social media.

If you somehow haven't seen it yet, HFR Podcast shared an A.I.-generated depiction of K.Dot with volcano aesthetics on Twitter. This was after Drizzy finally confirmed the release date for ICEMAN. As if that wasn't enough, HFR Podcast also took to Twitter to share one of those cringe-inducing A.I. slop songs that turns the simple phrase "I am Fireman" into an EDC-ready progressive house snoozer of a beat drop.

It was very funny for many, and it quickly gained traction among both artists' hardcore fans. Some Lamar fans actually believe he will do something to challenge the 6ix God or that Drake fans are behind the jokes, whereas OVO supporters are blasting Kendrick listeners for believing this or trying to get some clout amid ICEMAN's rollout. Also, they took the opportunity to further clown the Compton lyricist, and so did the other side.

Drake's Kendrick Lamar Lawsuit

Elsewhere, other updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef have little to do with ICEMAN. Instead, they refer to the latter's defamation lawsuit against their label UMG for releasing the former's "Not Like Us" diss track. The Boy and his legal team are currently appealing the suit's dismissal in court.

Beyond that, we will have to see what dots fans connect to K.Dot on the upcoming album. After all, if a Drizzy bar is not a direct diss, it's most likely a subliminal. But at least the Fireman joke led to developments outside of this beef's context. Fans also made similar jokes about, for example, a Snoop Dogg album called Weedman and an Eminem album called Whiteman.