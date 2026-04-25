Kendrick Lamar's Fake "Fireman" Album Interrupts Drake's "ICEMAN" Rollout

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kendrick Lamar Fake Fireman Album Drake ICEMAN Rollout
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Usp Entertainment 60th Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ny. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY
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Jokes about Kendrick Lamar stepping on Drake's "ICEMAN" album with "Fireman" went viral on Twitter, and they are making both fanbases livid.

For as many differences as Kendrick Lamar fans and Drake fans feel like they have with each other, both sides are equally susceptible to rage bait. Amid the rollout for the latter's new album ICEMAN, some parody posts about Kendrick stepping on this LP with a project of his own, Fireman, are resulting in more than just laughs on social media.

If you somehow haven't seen it yet, HFR Podcast shared an A.I.-generated depiction of K.Dot with volcano aesthetics on Twitter. This was after Drizzy finally confirmed the release date for ICEMAN. As if that wasn't enough, HFR Podcast also took to Twitter to share one of those cringe-inducing A.I. slop songs that turns the simple phrase "I am Fireman" into an EDC-ready progressive house snoozer of a beat drop.

It was very funny for many, and it quickly gained traction among both artists' hardcore fans. Some Lamar fans actually believe he will do something to challenge the 6ix God or that Drake fans are behind the jokes, whereas OVO supporters are blasting Kendrick listeners for believing this or trying to get some clout amid ICEMAN's rollout. Also, they took the opportunity to further clown the Compton lyricist, and so did the other side.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Drake's Kendrick Lamar Lawsuit

Elsewhere, other updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef have little to do with ICEMAN. Instead, they refer to the latter's defamation lawsuit against their label UMG for releasing the former's "Not Like Us" diss track. The Boy and his legal team are currently appealing the suit's dismissal in court.

Beyond that, we will have to see what dots fans connect to K.Dot on the upcoming album. After all, if a Drizzy bar is not a direct diss, it's most likely a subliminal. But at least the Fireman joke led to developments outside of this beef's context. Fans also made similar jokes about, for example, a Snoop Dogg album called Weedman and an Eminem album called Whiteman.

Elsewhere, other rappers are still talking about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef. Most recently, The Game explained why he backed the 6ix God during the fight and not his Compton colleague. So this discourse won't die anytime soon.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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