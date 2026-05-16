Joe Budden Thinks Drake Sounds "Evolved" On New Album "ICEMAN"

Drake and Joe Budden share a complicated relationship, with previous disses peppering a critical but understanding media relationship... For the most part. The Joe Budden Podcast recently reacted to Drizzy's new album ICEMAN, and fans expected some sharp critique. But Budden seems quite pleased with what he heard, and offered a nuanced take on the artistic direction.

As caught by yours truly on Twitter, the show's recent episode saw its titular host reflect on the 6ix God feeling like he was having a normal day while remembering the past two years of strife on the new tracklist. The podcasters didn't talk in detailed fashion about his other two albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. At least, in these clips.

Back to Joe, he said The Boy isn't being a "victim" and is instead acknowledging the chaos, praising the comeback and comparing it to Jay-Z after Nas' "Ether" diss track. The hosts had more Hov and Aubrey Graham conversations elsewhere, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter.

Budden compared ICEMAN to Drake's Scorpion, saying he sounds "evolved" from more violent venom, although Ice pushed back on this a bit. Elsewhere, the group discussed Drake's ICEMAN disses, specifically his shots at J. Cole for backing out of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Budden assessed Drizzy thought it was a "red flag" for Cole not to talk to him after that feud.

The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Drake's ICEMAN

Also, the JBP debated Drake's Jay-Z disses, arguing if the two are on the same level or not. Brian "B.Dot" Miller thinks they are, while the others mostly disagreed.

Finally, the hosts discussed Drake's Kendrick Lamar beef and whether Kendrick "knocked him into adulthood" on ICEMAN. Budden also praised Drake's link-up with DJ Akademiks, expressing happiness for the long-awaited meeting and celebrating how he avoided other media personalities he's been associated with as of late.