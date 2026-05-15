Drake Says He’d Take $500K Over Dinner With Jay-Z On “ICEMAN” Episode 4

BY Tallie Spencer
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Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Fans are dissecting every lyric, visual, and message attached to this rollout.

Drake has officially returned with Episode 4 of his “ICEMAN” series, and one particular line is already sparking conversation online. Just hours before the release of his highly anticipated ICEMAN album, Drake finally delivered the latest installment in the visual rollout after leaving fans waiting for months following Episode 3. The Toronto superstar had remained relatively quiet about the next chapter of the series, making the surprise return even bigger for fans who had been closely following the rollout.

During the episode, Drake appears to reference one of social media’s longest-running hip-hop debates: whether someone would rather take a dinner with Jay-Z or receive $500,000 in cash.

“I’ll take the 500K over the dinner,” Drizzy says during the episode.

The “Jay-Z dinner” debate has circulated online for years, with many arguing that a conversation and mentorship opportunity with the Roc Nation billionaire could ultimately become more valuable than the money itself. Others have always maintained that taking the guaranteed cash is the smarter and more realistic choice. Drake seemingly made his stance crystal clear.

Read More: What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

Drake Vs. Dinner With Jay-Z

Fans online quickly reacted to the moment, with some praising Drake for keeping it honest while others joked that he’s probably one of the few people who could realistically afford both options anyway. Given Drake’s longstanding relationship with Jay-Z, the comment also caught listeners off guard. The two artists have collaborated numerous times throughout the years on records including “Light Up,” “Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2,” and “Talk Up.”

The arrival of “ICEMAN” Episode 4 marks a major moment in Drake’s rollout leading into the album release. Each episode has helped build anticipation around the project while giving fans a more cinematic look into Drake’s current mindset and creative direction.

Now, with the album officially here, fans are closely dissecting every lyric, visual, and subtle message attached to the rollout.

Read More: Joe Budden Responds To Drake Claiming He Slept With Joe's Girlfriend

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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