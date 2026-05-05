Drake Related Website Undergoes Massive Overhaul Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Drake's "ICEMAN" is just 10 days away, and with rumors of an imminent drop mounting, the artist has updated his website.

With Drake gearing up to drop ICEMAN on May 15, there is currently lots of fanfare surrounding the album. In fact, there is some anticipation that the artist could surprise fans with a single or an EP this week. At this point, it's clear that fans would be happy with just about anything.

In the days leading up to a Drake album, the artist's website is typically a good indication of whether or not something is about to happen. The "Drake Related" website always transforms itself into the theme of the album, and it is here where you can buy merch, vinyls, and even tour tickets.

Up until last night, the Drake Related website was dormant. However, as Kurrco pointed out, the artist has updated the website to reflect his current ICEMAN era. As you can see below, the website depicts his mansion in Toronto, covered in ice. You can navigate the rooms of The Embassy, which are also covered in icicles.

For now, the website does not contain any purchasable content. Although in the coming days, that is expected to change.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Is Drake Gearing Up To Drop Something Today?

Last night, during a DJ Akademiks stream, it was heavily insinuated that Drake would be dropping something today, May 5. Ak says hip-hop media is going to be crying when it happens. Whether or not Akademiks has his facts straight is something that remains to be seen.

There is this hope that Drake could drop Scary Hours 4 prior to ICEMAN. It would certainly be the perfect way to establish himself going into the album. After all, Drizzy tends to do some of the best work on his Scary Hours projects.

The final 10 days of the ICEMAN rollout are going to be fascinating to watch. This is the artist's first solo album in two-and-a-half years. The expectations are high, and with hip-hop struggling on the Billboard charts, the hope is that Drake can catch a hit.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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