Drake Related Website Undergoes Massive Overhaul Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

With Drake gearing up to drop ICEMAN on May 15, there is currently lots of fanfare surrounding the album. In fact, there is some anticipation that the artist could surprise fans with a single or an EP this week. At this point, it's clear that fans would be happy with just about anything.

In the days leading up to a Drake album, the artist's website is typically a good indication of whether or not something is about to happen. The "Drake Related" website always transforms itself into the theme of the album, and it is here where you can buy merch, vinyls, and even tour tickets.

Up until last night, the Drake Related website was dormant. However, as Kurrco pointed out, the artist has updated the website to reflect his current ICEMAN era. As you can see below, the website depicts his mansion in Toronto, covered in ice. You can navigate the rooms of The Embassy, which are also covered in icicles.

For now, the website does not contain any purchasable content. Although in the coming days, that is expected to change.

Is Drake Gearing Up To Drop Something Today?

Last night, during a DJ Akademiks stream, it was heavily insinuated that Drake would be dropping something today, May 5. Ak says hip-hop media is going to be crying when it happens. Whether or not Akademiks has his facts straight is something that remains to be seen.

There is this hope that Drake could drop Scary Hours 4 prior to ICEMAN. It would certainly be the perfect way to establish himself going into the album. After all, Drizzy tends to do some of the best work on his Scary Hours projects.