DJ Akademiks Bans Lil Baby, J. Cole, & DJ Khaled From Drake's "ICEMAN"

DJ Akademiks has been waving the ICEMAN flag for Drake over the last few months. He has been one of the album's biggest advocates, and there is no doubt that he is excited for the album to finally arrive.

May 15 is the big day, and it is only 11 days away. It's hard to believe the album is coming that soon, especially when you consider how Drake hasn't released an official lead single. A song could be coming this week, although there is no guarantee this will be the case.

With that being said, Akademiks has been on stream giving his hot takes on the upcoming album. This includes which artists he would like to see make it onto ICEMAN's tracklist. Last night, he focused on those who should be banished from Drake's studio.

In a passionate rant below, Ak explained how DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Lil Baby need to be kept off the record. Khaled and Cole make sense, given how they were wishy-washy during the Kendrick Lamar beef. However, the Lil Baby inclusion is simply due to Ak's personal beef with the artist.

In fact, after Baby pledged his allegiance to Drake last night, Ak went off on the Atlanta rapper, stating that he needs to be kept far away from ICEMAN.

"F*** what side this n***** is picking, keep this bum ass n***** away from ICEMAN," Akademiks said.

At the end of the day, Drake's features are completely up to him. If he wants Lil Baby on the album, Lil Baby will be on the album. This extends to the likes of PartyNextDoor, Sexyy Red, and even Yeat.

Going into this project, fans are hoping for Drizzy to introduce some new blood into the equation. After all, this album is an important moment for him. He has not released a solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. This also marks his first solo album since the Kendrick Lamar beef.